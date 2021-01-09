Early Impressions Suggest That WandaVision Is as Good as It Is Weird

Critics have seen the first three episodes of WandaVision, the upcoming Marvel Studios Disney Plus series starring Scarlet Witch and the Vision as they take on their greatest challenge yet: the sitcom. Which means we’ve got impressions.

The early verdict is that the show, from what has been seen so far, is pretty compelling, albeit substantially more off-kilter than a normal Marvel Studios entry. There are lots of homages to old sitcoms, and it seems to, largely, anyways, be a comedy. All of which sounds pretty intriguing.

Here’s what the Gizmodo crew thought:

Watched the first 3 episodes of #WandaVision yesterday. It's weird & hilarious in ways Marvel has no right attempting, but they nail it anyway. Then it sprinkles in just enough mystery to keep you speculating and fascinated. I'm so excited to see how far it can go. pic.twitter.com/7PIFQiUNxF — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 9, 2021

I've seen #WandaVision's first few eps and wanted to share some thoughts. You had reason to suspect that the show's going to be good (it is,) but the reasons why are kind of surprising. Not usually into late-night drops, but the season opens in a way that's gonna evoke [email protected] pic.twitter.com/4Y5bfWwfbj — Charles, Space Professional (@CharlesPulliam) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is magical and hysterical. I’m sure it’ll get there eventually but it’s also refreshingly not Marvel™. — Jill Pantozzi (@JillPantozzi) January 9, 2021

And here are some opinions from the broader pop culture blogosphere:

Three episodes into #WandaVision and I. Am. Hooked. Not only is the series a loving recreation of classic television shows (everything beautiful), but the story is so compelling. Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany are adorable and hilarious. My most anticipated didn't disappoint! pic.twitter.com/jZVE6zIlQB — Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) January 9, 2021

It’s like WANDAVISION was specifically made for me. Each of the three episodes I saw fully captures (and rarely deviates) from the tone, humor and dialogue from a classic sitcom. Kathryn Hahn as the nosy neighbor is incredible. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 9, 2021

I’ve watched THREE episodes of #WandaVision and have thoroughly enjoyed it. Truly unlike anything Marvel Studios has done — it’s light, funny & fully committed to its retro sitcom inspirations, but it also carefully sprinkles in enough mystery & intrigue to keep you guessing pic.twitter.com/8dqegsg5By — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 9, 2021

WandaVision is everything I wanted it to be and more. It is not a parody or snarky take on classic sitcoms. It’s the most respectful, sincere celebration of that art form that I’ve seen…. ever? — Brett White (@brettwhite) January 9, 2021

Watched 3 episodes of #WandaVision and the show is weird as hell (in a good way). Two things are clear. 1) Marvel is dedicated to parodying classic sitcoms and 2) the MCU is finally back! Can’t wait to see how this show sets up Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man 3 ???? pic.twitter.com/nR6rTShfOY — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) January 9, 2021

The characters and the settings are familiar, but #WandaVision is unlike anything you've seen before. I am obsessed with all of the Easter eggs and pop culture nods from the sitcoms that inspired each episode.

And yes, #KathrynHahn steals the scene whenever she pops in. pic.twitter.com/d77k3gycHQ — Amy Fulcher ???? (@asthebunnyhops) January 9, 2021

WANDAVISION is a tantalizing experiment with shades of Lynch that is almost irritatingly dedicated to slowly playing out its mystery. (I wanted more!) But one surprise: It's funny! The jokes feel at home in the I LOVE LUCY/BEWITCHED-homaging world, Paul Bettany is a comedy star pic.twitter.com/ulKuupVgmH — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) January 9, 2021

The first 3 episodes of #WandaVision are the legit business. A funny, sharply-tuned knockout. Will satiate the tastes of sitcom & superhero fans, especially when it spoofs the conventional. Paul Bettany & Elizabeth Olsen are great, but Teyonah Parris & Kathryn Hahn are HIGHlights pic.twitter.com/Y5SkhqPKko — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 9, 2021

Saw the first three episodes of #WandaVision and they're funny. It captures the humor and format of classic sitcoms, and Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are great together. For Marvel fans, it introduces a familiar organisation. pic.twitter.com/6QG0fXPG8G — John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) January 9, 2021

Intriguing! Early impressions are always to be taken with a grain of salt — three episodes ain’t the whole series, and most media is too complex to really unravel, good or bad, in a couple of tweets. But it certainly seems like there might be some real promise here.

WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris, releases its first two episodes on January 15th.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.