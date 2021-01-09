The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Early Impressions Suggest That WandaVision Is as Good as It Is Weird

From WandaVision. (Image: Marvel Studios)

Critics have seen the first three episodes of WandaVision, the upcoming Marvel Studios Disney Plus series starring Scarlet Witch and the Vision as they take on their greatest challenge yet: the sitcom. Which means we’ve got impressions.

The early verdict is that the show, from what has been seen so far, is pretty compelling, albeit substantially more off-kilter than a normal Marvel Studios entry. There are lots of homages to old sitcoms, and it seems to, largely, anyways, be a comedy. All of which sounds pretty intriguing.

Here’s what the Gizmodo crew thought:

And here are some opinions from the broader pop culture blogosphere:

Intriguing! Early impressions are always to be taken with a grain of salt — three episodes ain’t the whole series, and most media is too complex to really unravel, good or bad, in a couple of tweets. But it certainly seems like there might be some real promise here.

Something's amiss with the lights in the Vision residence. (Screenshot: Marvel Studios)

The First WandaVision Clip Is a Campy, Retro Delight

It feels like it’s been forever since we had something new from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so thank god Wanda Maximoff and the Vision are about to show up and serve us some premium ham.

Read more

WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris, releases its first two episodes on January 15th.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

