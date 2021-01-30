Disney Plus’s Willow Series Has Found a New Director in Jonathan Entwistle

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Julie Muncy

Warwick Davis as Willow. (Image: Disney)

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Entwistle, the director behind I Am Not OK With This and The End of the F***ing World, will be taking the reins of the new Willow series coming to Disney Plus. Or, at least, the pilot episode. Set after the events of the movie, this continuation series will star Warwick Davis reprising his role as Willow Ufgood, an apprentice sorcerer.

Entwistle’s directorial role is a replacement for Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), who left the project earlier this month. Entwistle will be joining Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle (Arrow) as producers on the show.

“With its epic world of swords, sorcery and adventure, Willow captivated and influenced so many,” said Entwistle in a statement. “I’m excited to be going on this journey and working with Jon and Wendy to create something that is both deeply rooted in that original film and also a fresh, funny and charming addition to the beloved story. To be able to play within the world so painstakingly crafted by Ron back in ‘88 is a dream come true for me.”

Warwick Davis was just a teen when he starred in 1988's Willow. (Screenshot: Lucasfilm)

Willow doesn’t have a release date as of yet, but it’s slated to start shooting in Wales in autumn.

