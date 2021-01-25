Here’s When You Can Expect Cyberpunk 2077 To Be ‘Fixed’

Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t had the easiest go of it since its release. While its launch was buoyed by the decades-long anticipation of fans, the actual game they got was riddled with performance issues and major, game-breaking bugs.

Many players turned to refunds while others chose to wait it out, hoping updates to the game would fix the known issues. The first of these updates rolled out last week, with several more planned for release in the future.

If you’re holding out for the Cyberpunk 2077 experience that was originally promised by CD Projekt Red, here’s when you can expect to see it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update Roadmap

In a tweet, CD Projekt Red recently confirmed the update roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077. It highlights early 2021 as a turning point for the game with two major patches scheduled for release in this window.

Patch 1.1 released on January 24 and was designed to lay the groundwork for upcoming patches. It also included performance fixes and minor tweaks. Sadly, it looks like this patch has solved only some issues and made others worse so the future of the game is still looking murky. The good news is we still have Patch 1.2 to look out for soon.

Patch 1.2 was previously scheduled for February, but doesn’t appear to be dated in the roadmap. Still, we can expect it to land by March or April. This is described as a larger patch designed to address all the major fixes and performance issues which feature heavily in complaints about the game.

From there, Cyberpunk 2077 will continue receiving smaller patches throughout the later half of 2021, as well as free DLC chapters when the game is more stable.

When does the next gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 arrive?

The next gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series X does not have a firm release date. In the update roadmap, it’s placed somewhere in the last quarter of 2021, after all the major patches and bug fixes are released.

This likely puts the next gen release in the final months of 2021, or even closer to 2022. When it does arrive, it’ll be free to all players and will (hopefully) carry over all the bug fixes and performance stabilisation achieved via the year’s worth of updates.

When is multiplayer coming to Cyberpunk 2077?

When the game was first announced, an online multiplayer component was teased alongside it. This mode was designed as a ‘standalone product’ with no further details about how combat or gameplay would function. At this stage, we’ve barely heard anything about Cyberpunk 2077‘s multiplayer plans, and they don’t make the cut in the update roadmap.

While it does appear a separate team is working on this endeavour, we can expect not see anything from it until at least 2022. By that stage, it’s likely Cyberpunk 2077 will be in a more stable and playable condition.

Over the coming months, we can expect to see more updates roll out for the game as developers work tirelessly to bring the game up to scratch and improve the experience for players on all consoles.

If you’re holding out for the ‘fixed’ version of the game, expect to see all the major kinks ironed out by the end of 2021. For new players, that’ll be the best time to leap in and play the game as it was originally intended to be.