Amazon Is Running a Bunch of Deals on Chromebook Models Right Now

If you’re currently in the market for a portable computer that’s both reliable and affordable, Amazon is currently running a 15% sale on a select range of Chromebooks for all Prime members. In some cases, that’s an extra 15% on top of an already decent 25% discount. Being able to save over $360 on a Chromebook is nothing to sneeze at.

If you’re after a portable PC with a lot of storage, you’ll probably want to avoid picking up a Chromebook. They don’t usually much in the way of space – they usually sit around the 32GB to 64GB range – which is why they’re cheaper than your standard laptop.

As a rule of thumb, anything below $400 RRP is going to run slow, but you’ll still be able to complete most basic tasks and stream video from YouTube and Netflix. With uni starting up soon, they’re a great option if you need something to take notes on with an easy-to-use interface.

If the extra 15% isn’t showing up on the item’s page, don’t fret. The discount is automatically applied at checkout. Prime memberships are free for the first 30 days.

You can check out the range of on sale Chromebooks below:

