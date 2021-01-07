Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Blooper Reel Shows Off Some Wacky Witches

Hey, y’all. Yesterday was…not great. While we all take time to process what the hell happened, it’s also smart to take a step back and appreciate the little things. So let’s watch a bunch of teen witches on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina flunk up their lines.

Netflix has released a blooper reel for the final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which was divided into two smaller “parts.” Watch as Kiernan Shipka, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, and the rest of the Sabrina gang struggle to remember how to word their spells and look intimidating while their heads are resting on silver platters.

7 Things We Liked (and 4 We Didn’t) About Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Final Season Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is finally closing the spellbook. Part 4 of the Netflix horror series has the Fright Club battling the long-awaited Eldritch Terrors as Sabrina Spellman deals with the consequences of creating a dual identity. It’s a solid way to go, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. Read more

Also, gotta appreciate Gomez for taking time to make sure her arse looked good in her dress. Come on, Michelle, it always looks good.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina recently came to an end with an entertaining but somewhat rushed final season, which featured the arrival of the Eldritch Terrors. It’s a bit of a bummer that we won’t be returning to Greendale with Sabrina and the Fright Club, but there’s always hope for a Riverdale crossover in the future.

The entire run of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now available on Netflix.