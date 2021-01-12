The Cheapest NBN Plans in Australia

You don’t need to spend a lot to get a good NBN connection. Sure, Telstra and Optus have some pretty pricey plans, but you’ve got plenty of other options. There’s now a whole myriad of smaller providers who offer similar, if not better services. Here are some of the cheapest NBN plans across the four main NBN speed tiers.

Swapping to a smaller provider is certainly one way to save money, but there are also other options that can help shave down your bill. If you don’t want to sacrifice download speeds, you can always pick a plan that doesn’t have unlimited data to save a couple of bucks each month. Alternatively, you can always drop down to a slower speed tier if unlimited data is important. You’ve got choices.

Cheap NBN 250 plans with unlimited data

NBN 250 plans aren’t exactly cheap, but there are still cheaper options if you’re wanting to get download speeds as fast as 250Mbps.

MyRepublic has your cheapest option for NBN 250 plans, billed at $109 per month. The telco does however only report typical evening speeds of 150Mbps, which is far lower than most other providers.

Superloop’s NBN 250 plan is also $109 per month, but only for your first six months. You’ll pay $129 per month thereafter. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 215Mbps, which are fairly stock standard for NBN 250 plans.

If that’s too expensive, Tangerine could be a happy medium. You’ll pay $109.90 per month for your first six months, and then $119.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine’s evening speeds aren’t quite as fast, but 205Mbps is still very respectable.

NBN 250 plans are only available to customers with FTTP connections and 70% of HFC customers. NBN Co hopes that all HFC customers will be able to get NBN 250 plans by the middle of this year.

Cheap NBN 1000 plans with at least 1TB

“Cheap NBN 1000 plans” is a bit of an oxymoron; unsurprisingly, you have to pay for the privilege of a gigabit internet connection.

Superloop is your cheapest option thanks to a promotional discount, where you’ll pay $129 per month for your first six months and then $149 per month thereafter. Superloop’s plan does however have a 3TB cap. If you go over this, you’ll be limited to speeds of 100Mbps for the remainder of the month.

When you exclude promotional discounts, you tend to be looking at around $150 per month minimum for an NBN 1000 plan.

If you’re after an NBN 1000 plan, you need to be on FTTP or be one of the lucky 7% of HFC customers.

Cheap NBN 100 plans with at least 500GB

NBN 100 is the fastest widely available speed tier, with download speeds of up to 100Mbps. Most NBN 100 plans have upload speeds of 20Mbps, but some providers still offer NBN 100 plans with 40Mbps of upload. Superloop and Aussie Broadband have 100 / 40 plans, but these tend to cost an extra $10 per month.

If you’re looking for one of the cheapest NBN 100 plans on the market, consider Tangerine. Tangerine is offering its NBN 100 plan for $74.90 for the first six months, and $89.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine’s plans are all contract-free, so you’re welcome to bounce as soon as your discount runs out. Better yet, there’s also a 14-day risk free period. If you want to bail within your first fortnight, you’ll get a full refund of your plan fees. Tangerine won’t refund your modem if you bought one from it, but you’ll keep the device, and it will work with other providers.

Superloop has an NBN 100 promo of its own and is just 5 cents per month more expensive than Tangerine. You’ll pay $74.95 per month for your first six months, and then $89.95 per month thereafter. Superloop’s plan is also contract-free. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps, which puts it equal third in terms of major provider NBN 100 plans. Tangerine reports typical evening speeds of 83Mbps, for comparison.

If you’d prefer a plan without timed discounts, MATE is singling an unlimited data NBN 100 plan for $79 per month with typical evening speeds of 83Mbps. And if you wanna cut the cost a little bit further, you can bundle in a MATE SIM-only plan. Plans start at $20 per month with 5GB, but there’s also a $25 plan with 15GB. MATE’s mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network.

Alternatively, SpinTel has an unlimited NBN 100 plan for $84.95 per month with typical evening speeds of 85Mbps.

Cheap NBN 50 plans with at least 500GB

NBN 50 plans tend to be the best value NBN plan option, offering much faster speeds than ADSL at a price that’s a bit more reasonable than NBN 100. Expect download speeds up to 50Mbps, and upload speeds of up to 20Mbps.

If you’re after a cheap NBN 50 plan, Superloop is first up thanks to a promotional discount. You’ll pay $58.95 per month for your first six, but then $78.95 per month thereafter. That is a pretty steep jump, but the plan is contract-free. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 44.4Mbps.

SpinTel is also worth considering, where you’ll pay $59 per month for your first six months, and then $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, SpinTel’s plan is cheaper than most NBN 50 plans that don’t offer a promotional discount. Better yet, SpinTel recently upped its reported typical evening speeds to 45Mbps. This puts SpinTel in line with more premium providers like Internode and Superloop.

Dodo also comes in at $59 per month for your first six months, but reports slower evening speeds of 41Mbps. You’ll pay $70 per month after your discount runs out.

Tangerine isn’t far behind with its NBN 50 plan. You’ll pay $59.90 per month for an unlimited plan, and $69.90 per month thereafter. Internode has a similar promotion, where you’ll pay $59.99 for your first six months, and $79.99 per mother thereafter. Tangerine’s plan is contract-free, but Internode demands a six-month commitment. The pair report evening speeds of 42Mbps and 45Mbps, respectively.

Cheap NBN 25 plans with at least 200GB

NBN 25 plans boast download speeds of up to 25Mbps, and typical speeds around 20Mbps during peak hours. While that’s a far cry slower than NBN 50, NBN 25 plans are still more than enough for most online activities – including streaming Netflix in 4K. The main way you’d stretch an NBN 25 plan thin is if you’ve got more than two people in your household trying to stream at the same time or if you’re regularly downloading large files.

The biggest compromise NBN 25 plans make is upload speeds. These are capped at 5Mbps. Not great if you’re uploading large files regularly.

The slower speeds mean NBN 25 plans are naturally cheaper, however. Better yet, most NBN 25 plans now have unlimited data allowances so you’re not missing out on downloading as much as you want just because you’re looking for a more affordable plan.

SpinTel has an NBN 25 plan for $49 per month with unlimited data. Alternatively, Tangerine and Superloop both have timed discounts. On Tangerine, you’ll get unlimited data for $49.90 per month for your first six months, after which you’ll pay $59.90 per month. With Superloop, you’re looking at $49.95 per month for an unlimited data plan for your first six months, and $64.95 per month thereafter.

Cheap NBN 12 plans with at least 100GB

NBN 12 plans offer barebones connectivity, and aren’t much of an upgrade compared to ADSL. Download speeds max out at 12Mbps and you’ll only get 1Mbps of upload. At the same time, these represent the cheapest NBN around. If all you need is basic internet access, an NBN 12 plan could be a suitable option.

Right now, your best option comes from SpinTel, where you’ll get an unlimited data NBN 12 plan for $39 per month for your first six months and then $49.95 per month thereafter. At full price, you’d only get 100GB plans from providers like Internode and TPG.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.