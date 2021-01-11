CES 2021: What Time All the Major Announcements are Happening in Australia

CES has gone all virtual in 2021, which is good news for those who want to tune in from home. The event runs from January 11-14, but the news has already started dropping.

Those wishing to attend the virtual conference will need to register via the CES website. But rest assured that plenty of outlets will be bringing up to date news from the show, including Gizmodo Australia.

While most events are being streamed exclusively through CES’ virtual platform, some brands, such as Sony and Samsung, are also side-streaming their announcements on their own platforms or on YouTube. More sessions may be live-streamed closer to the event time and, like in past years, CES will likely make its keynotes available to watch after the event.

For an indicator of when all the big news is going to drop, here’s a breakdown of when all the main keynotes and other big sessions are occurring.

CES 2021 Schedule

Samsung CES Press Conference

Tuesday, January 12, 1:00-1:30 am AEDT, 12-12:30 am AEST, January 11 at 11:30-12:00am ACST, 10-10:30 pm AWST

Samsung has some big things to announce at this CES. Follow along with the press conference on the Samsung website.

Sony Digital Press CES Press Event

Tuesday, January 12, 9:00-9:30 am AEDT, 8:00-8:30 am AEST, 7:30-8:00 am ACST, 6:00-6:30 am AWST

Sony will be announcing its innovations in a press conference live at CES and on its Sony Square platform.

Verizon Keynote

Tuesday, January 12, 10:30-11:30 am AEDT, 9:30-10:30 am AEST, 9:00-10:00 am ACST, 7:30-8:30 am AWST

Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg will deliver the CES 2021 kickoff keynote address, discussing 5G as the framework of the 21st century, the essential tech of the present and accelerated tech of the future to move our global community forward, such as telemedicine, tele-education and more.

The event will be live-streamed here.

Next Generation Television in Focus

Tuesday, January 12, 11:30-12:00 am AEDT, 10:30 – 11:00 am AEST, 10:00-10:30 ACST, 8:30-9:00 AWST

With the advent of 8K Ultra HD and NEXTGEN TV, a revolution in TV is coming, and with it will come advanced display technologies giving consumers a taste of truly immersive viewing experiences. How are consumer expectations going to change and how are leading manufacturers aiming to meet — and even exceed — those expectations?

Keynote: CTA’s Vision For The Tech Industry

Tuesday, January 12, 12:15 – 12:35 am AEDT, January 11 at 11:15-11:35 pm AEST, 10:45-11:05 pm ACST, 9:15-9:35 pm AWST

Join CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro and CES Executive Vice President Karen Chupka, along with special guests, as they kick off CES 2021. They will discuss the tech trends shaping our future, how innovation has accelerated in the last year, and how to get the most out of your CES 2021 all-digital experience.

General Motors Keynote

Wednesday, January 13, 1:00-2:00 am AEDT, 12-1:00 am AEST, January 12 at 11:30-12:30am ACST, 10-11:00 pm AWST

General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra will present the opening keynote address during CES 2021. Barra’s keynote will share a closer look at GM’s transformational strategy to advance mobility for communities around the world. Laying the foundation for an all-electric future is just the beginning.

LG Future Talk

Wednesday, January 13, 2:15-2:45 am AEDT, 1:15-1:45 am AEST, 12:45-1:15 am ACST, January 12 at 11:15-11:45 pm AWST

Join Dr. I.P. Park, President & CTO of LG Electronics, in this fascinating discussion on the changes and challenges posed by our pandemic experience, the latest innovations from LG, and the importance of building new tech eco-systems for open innovation – from ThinQ app as a lifestyle platform to the Levels of AI Experience and the future of mobility.

You can keep track of all LG’s announcements at its virtual CES exhibition hub.

AMD Keynote

Wednesday, January 13, 3:00-4:00 am AEDT, 2:00-3:00 am AEST, 1:30-2:30 am ACST, 12:00-1:00 am AWST

AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will keynote during CES 2021, presenting the AMD vision for the future of research, education, work, entertainment and gaming, including a portfolio of high-performance computing and graphics solutions.

You can follow the event on AMD’s website.

Future Reimagined Keynote

Wednesday, January 13, 8:00-8:40 am AEDT, 7:00-7:40 am AEST, 6:30-7:10 am ACST, 5:00-5:40 am AWST

Tech has transformed our world and is the foundation for solving our most difficult global challenges. Hear from some of the industry’s biggest thinkers as they discuss what trends we can expect to see in the next 10 years and what excites them about tech’s future.

TCL Global CES 2021 Spotlight Session

Wednesday, January 13, 11:30 pm – 12:00 am AEDT, 10:30-11:00 pm AEST, 10:00-10:30 pm ACST, 8:30-9:00 pm AWST

The TCL Global Spotlight Session is brought to you by TCL, one of the dominant players in global consumer electronics industry. Under the theme “Experience More”, TCL will update you on our company’s latest global lineups of home entertainment products, smart appliances and mobile devices. From building on its leadership in Mini-LED display technology within the TV space to introducing new 5G devices, TCL will empower customers to experience more in the year ahead.

You can catch TCL’s press conference here.

Microsoft Keynote

Thursday, January 14, 1:00-1:30 am AEDT, 12:00-12:30 am AEST, January 13 at 11:30pm – 12:00 am ACST, 10:00-10:30pm AWST

Microsoft President Brad Smith will examine the dual use of technology, what can be both an extraordinary tool that powers economies and communities and a formidable weapon that can undermine democracy and fundamental human rights.

Lenovo: A Future of Meaningful Innovation

Thursday, January 14, 1:45-2:15 am AEDT, 12:45-1:15 am AEST, 12:15-12:45 am ACST, January 13 at 10:45-11:15pm AWST

Technology has been an instrumental component of society’s New Normal, demonstrating that the innovation we need doesn’t always mean creating “the first”, “the fastest” or “the smallest” something—true innovation is purposeful. In this session, we hear from Lenovo’s CEO Yuanqing Yang on the importance of small changes to the innovation process.

2021 Gaming Trends and Tech presented by LG

Thursday, January 14, 1:45-2:15 am AEDT, 12:45-1:15 am AEST, 12:15-12:45 am ACST, January 13 at 10:45-11:15 pm AWST

The CES 2021 Gaming Trends & Tech Spotlight Session, hosted by LG Electronics, will feature experts from across the gaming ecosystem in a lively dialogue about technologies and experiences driving the exploding market. Whether on consoles, mobile devices or PCs, gaming has been a global technology solution to stay connected with family and friends over the past year.

Entertainment Transformed Keynote

Thursday, January 14, 2:30-3:10 am AEDT, 1:30-2:10 am AEST, 1:00-1:40 am ACST, January 13 at 11:30pm-12:10 am AWST

What is entertainment going to look like in a post-pandemic environment? WarnerMedia’s chair and CEO answers these questions, followed by a panel of marketers and brands sharing how they will write themselves into the narrative of entertainment transformed.

Do More with Intel’s Power of Computing

Thursday, January 14, 4:15-4:45 am AEDT, 3:15-3:45 am AEST, 2:45-3:15 am ACST, 1:15-1:45 am AWST

Join Intel engineer Craig Raymond and colleagues live from Intel’s lab in Oregon where we’ll demo several Intel-powered innovations. These are things that will move you to the edge of your seat, spark your creative innovation, and inspire you to do something wonderful!

Keep up with all the news from Intel at the Intel Newsroom.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Friday, January 15, 2:00 am AEDT, 1:00 am AEST, 12:30 am ACST, January 14 at 11:00pm AWST

Just after CES, Samsung will announce its new range of S21 devices. You can follow the event on Samsung’s website. and learn more from our post here.

These times aren’t too friendly for the Australian time zones, but CES is replaying the majority of its sessions over the week to accommodate for its global viewers. You can check out the full CES schedule for all the times and replays of sessions.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for all the best, weirdest and coolest tech from CES 2021.