The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Everything New Coming To Binge In February: Superman & Lois And More

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Published 55 mins ago: January 27, 2021 at 1:12 pm -
Filed to:batwoman
bingefoxtellegacieslois & superman
Everything New Coming To Binge In February: Superman & Lois And More
Image: The CW / Foxtel
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

February’s set to be massive for Binge, largely because U.S. TV is back on the menu. After a rough few months for fantasy, sci-fi and genre shows, there’s plenty of new and returning treasures to binge throughout this month. Lois & Superman is the headliner on Binge’s fantasy agenda, but you’ll also be able to catch new weekly episodes of Vampire Diaries spin-off Legacies and the new season of Batwoman airing throughout the month.

Joining them is an impressive slate of TV from HBO, E! and The CW, as well as fan-favourite genre films like The Matrix, John Wick and Mad Max. 

Here’s everything you’ll be able to catch on Binge in February 2021.

TV Shows Coming To Binge In February

Image: The CW / Foxtel

If you’re having trouble finding reasonably priced options to stream all your favourite ‘guilty pleasure’ fantasy TV, the good news is Binge has you covered. Legacies season 3, Batwoman season 2 and the premiere season of Lois & Superman will all stream on the service within two days of their U.S. premieres, with new episodes arriving weekly.

Here’s everything else coming.

February 1

  • Industry – Complete Season
  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta (New Episodes Weekly)
  • Magnum P.I. (New Episodes Weekly)
  • Superstore (New Episodes Weekly)
  • S.W.A.T. (New Episodes Weekly)
  • Killer – Season 1
  • Modern Family – Season 10
  • Total Bellas – Season 6

February 2

  • Devils (Season 1 Finale)
  • Batwoman (New Episodes Weekly)
  • Below Deck (New Episodes Weekly)
  • All Rise (New Episodes Weekly)

February 3

  • The Real Housewives of Dallas (New Episodes Weekly)

February 4

  • Tin Star (New Episodes Weekly)

February 5

  • Summer House (New Episodes Weekly)
  • Legacies (New Episodes Weekly)
  • Chicago P.D. (New Episodes Weekly)

February 6

  • Real Time With Bill Maher (New Episodes Weekly)

February 8

  • Our Girl – Season 1

February 9

  • Jo Frost On Killer Kids (Documentary)

February 10

  • Impossible Builds – Season 1

February 11

  • Homeland – Season 8

February 15

  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (New Episodes Weekly)
  • Our Girl – Season 2

February 16

  •  The Directors (New Episodes Weekly)

February 17

  • Indian Dream Hotel – Season 3
  • 10K Holiday Home – Season 1

February 18

  • The Real Housewives of New Jersey (New Episodes Weekly)

February 21

  • Lady and the Dale (New Episodes Weekly)

February 22

  • Us – Complete Season
  • Our Girl – Season 3

February 23

  • My Feet Are Killing Me – Season 1

February 24 

  • Sister Wives – Season 9
  • Million Dollar House Hunters – Season 1

February 25

  • Superman & Lois (New Episodes Weekly)

Movies Coming In February

john wick binge streaming
Image: Lionsgate

In addition to Binge’s hearty TV lineup for February, there’s also a handful of movies joining the service in February. None of them are particularly new, but it’s still an impressive list.

READ MORE
Everything We Know About The John Wick TV Show

February 3

  • Fake Famous (Documentary)

February 5

  • The Godfather
  • The Godfather Part II
  • The Godfather Part III
  • Early Man
  • Jack Reacher
  • American Hustle
  • Annie (2014)

February 6

  • August Osage County
  • What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
  • Day of the Dead

February 7

  • Bride & Prejudice
  • The Post

February 12

  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • Justice League: Gotham Breakout
  • John Wick
  • The Iron Lady
  • The Notebook

February 13

  • Dark Waters
  • Leap Year

February 14

  • The Hurricane
  • White Squall

February 19

  • Mad Max: Fury Road
  • Shooter

February 20

  • Zoo

February 21

  • Sorry We Missed You

February 25

  • The Imitation Game

February 27

  • From Paris With Love

February 28

  • Judy
  • King of Staten Island

You can find out more about Binge and sign up here.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for all the latest in entertainment and tech news from across the globe.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.