Everything New Coming To Binge In February: Superman & Lois And More

February’s set to be massive for Binge, largely because U.S. TV is back on the menu. After a rough few months for fantasy, sci-fi and genre shows, there’s plenty of new and returning treasures to binge throughout this month. Lois & Superman is the headliner on Binge’s fantasy agenda, but you’ll also be able to catch new weekly episodes of Vampire Diaries spin-off Legacies and the new season of Batwoman airing throughout the month.
Joining them is an impressive slate of TV from HBO, E! and The CW, as well as fan-favourite genre films like The Matrix, John Wick and Mad Max.
Here’s everything you’ll be able to catch on Binge in February 2021.
TV Shows Coming To Binge In February
If you’re having trouble finding reasonably priced options to stream all your favourite ‘guilty pleasure’ fantasy TV, the good news is Binge has you covered. Legacies season 3, Batwoman season 2 and the premiere season of Lois & Superman will all stream on the service within two days of their U.S. premieres, with new episodes arriving weekly.
Here’s everything else coming.
February 1
- Industry – Complete Season
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta (New Episodes Weekly)
- Magnum P.I. (New Episodes Weekly)
- Superstore (New Episodes Weekly)
- S.W.A.T. (New Episodes Weekly)
- Killer – Season 1
- Modern Family – Season 10
- Total Bellas – Season 6
February 2
- Devils (Season 1 Finale)
- Batwoman (New Episodes Weekly)
- Below Deck (New Episodes Weekly)
- All Rise (New Episodes Weekly)
February 3
- The Real Housewives of Dallas (New Episodes Weekly)
February 4
- Tin Star (New Episodes Weekly)
February 5
- Summer House (New Episodes Weekly)
- Legacies (New Episodes Weekly)
- Chicago P.D. (New Episodes Weekly)
February 6
- Real Time With Bill Maher (New Episodes Weekly)
February 8
- Our Girl – Season 1
February 9
- Jo Frost On Killer Kids (Documentary)
February 10
- Impossible Builds – Season 1
February 11
- Homeland – Season 8
February 15
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (New Episodes Weekly)
- Our Girl – Season 2
February 16
- The Directors (New Episodes Weekly)
February 17
- Indian Dream Hotel – Season 3
- 10K Holiday Home – Season 1
February 18
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey (New Episodes Weekly)
February 21
- Lady and the Dale (New Episodes Weekly)
February 22
- Us – Complete Season
- Our Girl – Season 3
February 23
- My Feet Are Killing Me – Season 1
February 24
- Sister Wives – Season 9
- Million Dollar House Hunters – Season 1
February 25
- Superman & Lois (New Episodes Weekly)
Movies Coming In February
In addition to Binge’s hearty TV lineup for February, there’s also a handful of movies joining the service in February. None of them are particularly new, but it’s still an impressive list.
February 3
- Fake Famous (Documentary)
February 5
- The Godfather
- The Godfather Part II
- The Godfather Part III
- Early Man
- Jack Reacher
- American Hustle
- Annie (2014)
February 6
- August Osage County
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- Day of the Dead
February 7
- Bride & Prejudice
- The Post
February 12
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Justice League: Gotham Breakout
- John Wick
- The Iron Lady
- The Notebook
February 13
- Dark Waters
- Leap Year
February 14
- The Hurricane
- White Squall
February 19
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Shooter
February 20
- Zoo
February 21
- Sorry We Missed You
February 25
- The Imitation Game
February 27
- From Paris With Love
February 28
- Judy
- King of Staten Island
You can find out more about Binge and sign up here.
