Everything New Coming To Binge In February: Superman & Lois And More

February’s set to be massive for Binge, largely because U.S. TV is back on the menu. After a rough few months for fantasy, sci-fi and genre shows, there’s plenty of new and returning treasures to binge throughout this month. Lois & Superman is the headliner on Binge’s fantasy agenda, but you’ll also be able to catch new weekly episodes of Vampire Diaries spin-off Legacies and the new season of Batwoman airing throughout the month.

Joining them is an impressive slate of TV from HBO, E! and The CW, as well as fan-favourite genre films like The Matrix, John Wick and Mad Max.

Here’s everything you’ll be able to catch on Binge in February 2021.

TV Shows Coming To Binge In February

If you’re having trouble finding reasonably priced options to stream all your favourite ‘guilty pleasure’ fantasy TV, the good news is Binge has you covered. Legacies season 3, Batwoman season 2 and the premiere season of Lois & Superman will all stream on the service within two days of their U.S. premieres, with new episodes arriving weekly.

Here’s everything else coming.

February 1

Industry – Complete Season

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (New Episodes Weekly)

Magnum P.I. (New Episodes Weekly)

Superstore (New Episodes Weekly)

S.W.A.T. (New Episodes Weekly)

Killer – Season 1

Modern Family – Season 10

Total Bellas – Season 6

February 2

Devils (Season 1 Finale)

Batwoman (New Episodes Weekly)

Below Deck (New Episodes Weekly)

All Rise (New Episodes Weekly)

February 3

The Real Housewives of Dallas (New Episodes Weekly)

February 4

Tin Star (New Episodes Weekly)

February 5

Summer House (New Episodes Weekly)

Legacies (New Episodes Weekly)

Chicago P.D. (New Episodes Weekly)

February 6

Real Time With Bill Maher (New Episodes Weekly)

February 8

Our Girl – Season 1

February 9

Jo Frost On Killer Kids (Documentary)

February 10

Impossible Builds – Season 1

February 11

Homeland – Season 8

February 15

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (New Episodes Weekly)

Our Girl – Season 2

February 16

The Directors (New Episodes Weekly)

February 17

Indian Dream Hotel – Season 3

10K Holiday Home – Season 1

February 18

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (New Episodes Weekly)

February 21

Lady and the Dale (New Episodes Weekly)

February 22

Us – Complete Season

Our Girl – Season 3

February 23

My Feet Are Killing Me – Season 1

February 24

Sister Wives – Season 9

Million Dollar House Hunters – Season 1

February 25

Superman & Lois (New Episodes Weekly)

Movies Coming In February

In addition to Binge’s hearty TV lineup for February, there’s also a handful of movies joining the service in February. None of them are particularly new, but it’s still an impressive list.

February 3

Fake Famous (Documentary)

February 5

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Part III

Early Man

Jack Reacher

American Hustle

Annie (2014)

February 6

August Osage County

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Day of the Dead

February 7

Bride & Prejudice

The Post

February 12

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Justice League: Gotham Breakout

John Wick

The Iron Lady

The Notebook

February 13

Dark Waters

Leap Year

February 14

The Hurricane

White Squall

February 19

Mad Max: Fury Road

Shooter

February 20

Zoo

February 21

Sorry We Missed You

February 25

The Imitation Game

February 27

From Paris With Love

February 28

Judy

King of Staten Island

