Save up to $360 on Lenovo Laptops and Chromebooks Today

Last week, we covered Amazon running a sale on select Chromebooks, with an additional 15% discount on top for all Prime members. With savings of up to $360, there were some decent laptop deals on offer – especially if you’re after a cheap laptop.

If you weren’t too impressed by those deals – or just aren’t impressed by Chromebooks in general – Amazon are now running a sale on a range of Lenovo products, including laptops, tablets and monitors.

The range of Lenovo laptops on sale are pretty solid. The Yoga Slim models on sale, in particular, are worth a look at if you want something with reliable, solid performance. I’d say it’s worth spending the extra $100 to double the storage space, too.

Lenovo laptop deals

Lenovo Chromebook deals

Lenovo tablet deals

Other Lenovo deals