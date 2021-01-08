Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 2 Trailer Introduces the Shadowman

From the carnival to the seashore, Are You Afraid of the Dark? is going places. Nickelodeon is sharing a new look at the anthology show’s second season, which introduces a new batch of kids and a shadowy threat that looms over their seaside town.

Nickelodeon has unveiled the first trailer for Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, a six-episode limited series based on the iconic kids horror show of the ‘90s. The inaugural season focused on the Midnight Society as they faced a creepy carnival and its charismatic ringleader. This time around, we’ve got a new Midnight Society, and they’re dealing with a whole new problem: the Shadowman.

This new Midnight Society is investigating a Slenderman-esque curse that’s hit their seaside town, with a menacing figure haunting their every move. The crew features Luke (Bryce Gheisar), Jai (Arjun Athalye), Hanna (Beatrice Kitsos), Gabby (Malia Baker), Seth (Dominic Mariche), and Connor (Parker Queenan). This current season is being helmed by showrunner JT Billings (Charming), with Fantasy Island’s Jeff Wadlow serving as executive producer.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows debuts on Nickelodeon February 12.