Apple Reportedly Planning to Redesign the iMac at Long Last

The Apple rumour mill sure is churning fast and furious today.

As expected, it looks like the 27-inch iMac Apple released last summer will be the last of the Intel iMacs. It will also be the last to feature the signature iMac design, with thick black bezels around the display and the gigantic aluminium chin emblazoned with the Apple logo, and the last with a curved back. The iMac is finally getting a reboot, baby.

According to Bloomberg, Apple will replace its Intel iMac lineup with redesigned 21.5- and 27-inch versions with Apple Silicon later this year. This is the first overhaul the iMac has seen in nine years, which is frankly wild. Last year’s iMac was very good, particularly if you opted for the nano-texture glass screen, but it’s definitely looking dated, and the processing power we’ve seen from Apple’s ARM-based M1 chip in the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air is likely just a taste of what’s to come in the new iMac. Bloomberg says the new iMacs will more closely resemble Apple’s Pro Display XDR monitor (which is very beautiful but also $US5,000 ($6,492)).

Those of you hoping for completely overhauled iPhones or MacBooks will be disappointed, though. According to Bloomberg’s sources, the iMac is the only product getting a major redesign.

For professionals who need even more from their machines than an iMac can deliver, Apple is also reportedly developing two new Mac Pros. (The Pro is Apple’s most expensive desktop.) The version that will likely stand out is a redesigned Pro that may resemble the Power Mac G4 Cube, according to Bloomberg, and will be powered by Apple Silicon. The second will look similar to the Mac Pro released in 2019 and sport Intel processors. Honestly, a G4 Cube look would be much appreciated after two very strange-looking Mac Pros: the 2019 cheese grater aesthetic, which followed the 2013 trashcan Pro.

If you don’t want to shell out $US5,000 ($6,492) for the Pro Display XDR to go with your Mac Pro (or Mac Mini) but also want an Apple-designed monitor, the company is also reportedly working on a cheaper version. It obviously won’t have the professional-grade look of the Pro Display, but most people don’t need something so high-end in daily use. We would welcome an Apple display for regular folks after the $US1,000 ($1,298) Thunderbolt Display was phased out five years ago.

Now we just have to wait and see if these developments come to fruition — but the odds are looking pretty good.