Apple Quietly Extends Repair Program for 2016 13-inch MacBook Pros With Faulty Screens

After a number of 13-inch MacBook Pros were found to suffer from screens with wonky backlights, Apple instituted a free repair program that this week has just been extended from four to five years after the laptop’s original date of sale.

13-inch MacBook Pro laptops affected by the issue were originally sold between October 2016 and February 2018 and typically have displays with uneven backlighting that may blink, exhibit bright spots, or in some cases completely turn off. After reports of issues with MacBook Pro displays started surfacing, Apple eventually instituted its screen replacement program in 2019, offering free repairs for up to four years.

But then on Sunday, MacRumors spotted that Apple had recently updated the official support page for the MacBook Pro screen repair program with new language stating that the “program covers eligible MacBook Pro models for 5 years after the first retail sale of the unit or 3 years from the start date of this program, whichever is longer.” MacBook Pro 13 models eligible for repair include 2016 models with either two or four Thunderbolt 3 ports. If you think you have one of the affected systems, Apple recommends owners contact Apple Support or make an appointment at an Apple store to have their laptop checked out.

In the end, while getting any gadget or device with a faulty component is definitely a bummer, it’s nice to see Apple extend its repair program in an effort to better support its customers.

Meanwhile, in other Apple news, for anyone who got a free one-year subscription to Apple TV+ in 2019 after purchasing a new Apple device, Apple has just extended the trial again all the way until July 2021. Originally, Apple’s free trial subscription was only set to last a year, however after being extended multiple times, the length of those free Apple TV+ subscriptions now stands at a total of 21 months.

At a regular price of $US5 ($6) per month, that means Apple’s original offer has now turned into a $US105 ($136) value, which is a pretty good deal considering a lot of people probably got their free sub for purchasing something they were going to buy anyways.