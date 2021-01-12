An Indiana Jones Video Game Is on the Way From the Studio Behind Wolfenstein

The handshake meme, but it’s “Wolfenstein,” “Indiana Jones, ” and “Killing some goddamn Nazis.”

Yesterday, Lucasfilm announced an overhaul of its gaming branch with a rebranding to its classic game publishing title (shout out to, and RIP, LucasArts) Lucasfilm Games. The brand was an evolution of handles it had used to cover the currently-releasing Star Wars games created under its 10-year deal with game publisher Electronic Arts — who have released titles such as DICE’s Star Wars: Battlefront duology, Respawn’s Jedi: Fallen Order, and Maxis’ Sims 4: Journey to Batuu expansion in recent years — with the implication that there’ll be more than just gaming adventures in the galaxy far, far away to come from the venerable studio’s cache of franchises.

We didn’t have to wait long to be proven right.

Today, Bethesda — the publisher behind hit games like the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series — announced that developer MachineGames, who developed the reboot of the beloved alt-World War II shooter series Wolfenstein’s two most recent entries, Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, will be developing a new Indiana Jones video game.

Nothing’s known about the game right now, beyond the fact that it exists in some capacity, and that, as stated in a follow-up tweet, the game will be an “original story,” and is being executive produced by Elder Scrolls’ Todd Howard.

Considering Indiana Jones 5 is still on the way at some point, it makes sense that Lucasfilm wants to start branching out its cross-media plans beyond just whatever it has in store for Star Wars. We’ll bring you more on Machine Games’ plans for Indiana Jones as we learn them.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.