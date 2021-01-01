All of Gizmodo’s 2020 Year in Review Lists in One Convenient Location

The evil is defeated! Maybe! Hopefully! Yes, 2020 is over, and a new dawn is upon us. We’ll forgive you if you don’t want to spend today looking back on the hellyear that was, but if you need a distraction as we step forward together into 2021, here’s all of Gizmodo’s 2020 year in review posts in one post for you to enjoy.

How Horror Helped Us Survive 2020 It’s tempting to think that since 2020 was basically one real-life nightmare after another, the last thing anyone would want to do is engage with fictional horror on top of that. But that would be discounting the positive power of certain horror movies, TV shows, and video games that helped... Read more

Our Favourite Gizmodo Videos of 2020 Oh, goodness: What a year, right? Twenty-twenty is one of those (hopefully) once-in-a-lifetime events that impacted so much of our lives. We saw countless movie delays, comic cons were cancelled or moved online, theme parks shut down, and everything had to happen over video. In spite of the challenges, Gizmodo... Read more

The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, or Horror Movies Gizmodo Rewatched in 2020 Twenty-twenty hasn’t been good for much, but it has been given us bountiful free time — time you hopefully used to finally make good on that statement “Oh, I’d love to watch that but I don’t have time.” Well, in 2020 you did. As a result, many of us revisited... Read more

The Best Animated Series of 2020 While live-action productions were dealt a significant blow this year by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, the animation industry was in a prime position to step up to the plate and tell some of 2020’s most riveting stories. Here are the ones that transported the Gizmodo staff to far-off worlds and... Read more

The Best Pop Culture We Caught Up On in 2020 It has been a year of weirdness, especially when it comes to wrangling the kinds of media we’ve been watching. Though there’s been new things to read, watch, listen to, and play, 2020 has seen many of us revisit familiar favourites as well as things we missed when they first... Read more

The 12 Best (and 7 Worst) Television Shows of 2020 We might have seen a shortage of new movies in 2020, but one thing we still got a lot of was television shows. This was a year of saying goodbye to many beloved series while introducing some new ones into the fold. Some sparked, others fizzled. Here are the TV... Read more

Our Favourite Comic Moments of 2020 While 2020 posed more than its fair share of significant challenges for virtually everyone working within the entertainment industry, comics in particular stood as an example of creative teams adapting on the fly — and doing their damndest to keep telling compelling stories at a time when people needed them... Read more

The Pop Culture Highlights and Lowlights of 2020 In a year full of all kinds of bad real-world news, pop culture still managed to poke its head up periodically to remind us that not everything sucks. Of course, this being 2020, that same realm also managed to leave a few steaming piles for us to step in, too.... Read more

Characters Who Helped Us Make It Through 2020 Twenty-twenty has been a year of seeking comfort in media, both in the nostalgia of old favourites and the exciting discovery of new and excellent stories. This year, more than any recently, we’ve looked for new bonds and new characters to fall in love with. Here are the heroes who... Read more

The Fictional Characters, TV Shows, and Movies We Lost in 2020 It was a rough year for all of us in the real world, but those fictional universes we spend so much time in didn’t get off scot-free. A lot of television shows ended their runs this year, and a lot of our favourite characters from sci-fi, fantasy, and horror took... Read more

The Best and Worst TV Moments of 2020 We’ve already counted up our best and worst TV shows of 2020. But now we’re getting micro-focused on those special (and not-so-special) TV moments that made us laugh, cry, shriek, recoil, rewind, and make memes. You know, the ones that remained burned in our memories long after the episode or... Read more

The 12 Best (And 6 Worst) Genre Movies of 2020 Here’s how weird 2020 was for movies: Unless you saw something in January or February (like The Invisible Man, Birds of Prey, or Bloodshot), there’s a good chance you didn’t see a movie in a movie theatre for the entire year. A whole year without going to the movies. Frankly,... Read more

All the Creative and Inspiring People We Lost in 2020 Losing folks you don’t personally know, but who have influenced your life in a major way thanks to their creative contributions, can be pretty upsetting. While 2020 was terrible for a whole host of reasons, Gizmodo wants to take another look back at the losses in our community to pay... Read more

The 100 Most Popular Gizmodo Posts of 2020 2020! What a year, huh? As the world turned upside down, pop culture tried to make the most of one of the most tumultuous periods of modern history. Here’s some of the most popular posts you’ve read on Gizmodo this year, from theme park nightmares to DuckTales delights. Maybe there’s... Read more

We made it, friends: here’s to more blogs and fun things to blog about in the year to come.