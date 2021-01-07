This Smart Face Mask Tracks Your Breathing And Air Quality

Face masks look set to stick around for a while so why not upgrade to one that tracks your breathing? AirPop has announced its Active+ Halo Smart Mask is coming to CES next week and it is described as the “world’s first air wearable”.

AirPop designs a range of face masks that provide efficient filtration while still catering to everyday needs like exercise. The company is taking its innovation one step further with the Active+ mask which will communicate with your smart device to bring stats on your breathing and air quality.

According to Slash Gear, the smart part of the mask is called a Halo which monitors your rate of breathing and the quality of the filter in the mask. The filters are said to block >99% PM0.3 which includes dust, allergens, particulate matter and microbial particles. The added benefit here is that the Halo senses when the mask filter needs to be changed and will alert you via the app.

The app will also provide data on the types of pollutants it has protected you from, how many breaths you’ve taken in a minute and how long you’ve been wearing the mask. There’s even an active mode for exercise that will provide extra biometric data.

The Halo is powered by a coin cell battery and can last up to six months before it needs replacing. The AirPop mask is compatible with iOS and Android devices and can even share health data with Apple HealthKit.

The mask can also make suggestions based on local air quality about whether you should be wearing it that day, which should be useful once COVID-19 times are behind us.

The Active+ masks will be available from the AirPop website in the USA and Canada later this month before expanding to national retailers in early 2021. These masks also come with a next-level price tag of $US150 ($190).

More details will be revealed about AirPop’s Active+ masks when they are officially announced at CES next week.