A Number of Disney TV Productions Delayed Amidst Surge in LA Covid Cases

The Los Angeles entertainment industry, typically a hub of Hollywood production, is once again slowing to a halt in response to the unprecedented, basically unchecked spread of the novel coronavirus in LA County.

As reported by Deadline, sixteen shows have had their production restarts delayed due to the recent surge in covid cases in the region. The shows, produced under the Disney TV Studios banner, were set to resume to January 11th or thereabouts, but will now be delayed until at least the 18th.

The production includes The Orville and American Horror Story, as well as a number of less Gizmodo-core shows like This Is Us, Last Man Standing, and Black-Ish. Other studios, including CBS Studios, Warner Bros. TV, and Universal TV, have also pushed production, planning to resume their output in LA on January 11th.

The push comes amidst a call from LA’s County Department of Public Health to delay production. This will allow the shows to comply with the county’s quarantine guidance for travellers, as well as allow for time for additional covid testing. It’s a uniquely harrowing time: ICU capacity in the region is at 0%, and another stay-at-home order is in place in the hope of slowing the rampant spread of the infection. Hopefully, studios will comply and find ways to keep people safe. The TV shows, frankly, can wait.