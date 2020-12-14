YouTube, Gmail, and Everything Else Google, Is Down Right Now

It’s not just you. YouTube, Gmail, and just about every conceivable Google-based service, from Google Docs to to Google Play Movies to Google Calendar, is down right now across several countries, including the U.S., UK, and Australia.

Down Detector also reports that Discord has been having trouble since at least 7:04 a.m. ET. as well.

We’d love to email Google for comment about this outage, but Gizmodo’s email also uses Google. Time to fire up that old Hotmail account from 1998.

This story is developing...