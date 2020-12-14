The News Of Tomorrow, Today

YouTube, Gmail, and Everything Else Google, Is Down Right Now

Matt Novak

Published 1 hour ago: December 14, 2020 at 11:07 pm -
Filed to:google
is google downyoutube
YouTube, Gmail, and Everything Else Google, Is Down Right Now
Illustration: YouTube.com

It’s not just you. YouTube, Gmail, and just about every conceivable Google-based service, from Google Docs to to Google Play Movies to Google Calendar, is down right now across several countries, including the U.S., UK, and Australia.

Down Detector also reports that Discord has been having trouble since at least 7:04 a.m. ET. as well.

We’d love to email Google for comment about this outage, but Gizmodo’s email also uses Google. Time to fire up that old Hotmail account from 1998.

This story is developing...

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.