Wonder Woman 1984 Will Include a Post-Credits Scene for Its Theatrical and Streaming Debuts

That’s the thing about streaming debuts — you don’t actually have to wait to get to the post-credits stuff!

Speaking to Cinemablend recently, Patty Jenkins confirmed that the recent screenings of Wonder Woman 1984 for the press did not include one extra bonus that will be part of the film’s theatrical (and, in the U.S., on-demand) debut later this month: a rare-for-DC post-credits sequence, intended to be a treat for fans who have waited a long (long) time for Diana’s return.

“Let that be something to save for the audience,” Jenkins told the site. “Just because, God forbid, somebody writes about it, you’re like, ‘Well, then what fun was it? Now we should have just attached it to the end of the movie!’”

Although DC has tended to shy away from the Marvel Method when it comes to post-credits sequences in its superhero movies, its inclusion here in Wonder Woman 1984 isn’t so much of a surprise. After all, recent DC films like Shazam have had post-ending reveals and gags, and Birds of Prey had a suitably off-kilter spin on it with Margot Robbie’s Harley mocking the audience for sticking around waiting for something else to happen. But after being prompted by Cinemablend, Jenkins did touch on what would’ve been an interesting (and highly controversial) option: restricting the bonus moment to Wonder Woman’s in-theatre presentations.

“I know. That would be smart,” Jenkins noted, before rightfully expressing that the move would encourage people to head to theatres and potentially risk exposing themselves to the novel coronavirus. “But we can’t do that with COVID right now. Too many people can’t [see it safely].”

Which is for the best, when access to safe movie theatre experiences this winter are hard to come by. At least no one is missing out on the chance to experience Wonder Woman 1984 in its entirety, no matter how you end up doing so.

Wonder Woman 1984 Director Patty Jenkins on the Tough Decision to Release on Streaming Patty Jenkins finished Wonder Woman 1984 before the world changed. The writer-director had completed work on the highly anticipated superhero sequel in early March, before covid-19 forced most of the world into a lockdown. Then everything went quiet. Read more

Editor's Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.