Wonder Woman 1984 Is Finally Out, So Here’s Your Spoiler Discussion Zone!

Sorry, Santa who? Today is all about the arrival of Wonder Woman, whose latest adventure hits HBO Max in the form of the much-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984. Early word from critics has been fairly positive, but a movie like this will really succeed based on what the fans think. So let’s discuss!

Obviously, the comments below will contain spoilers galore (that’s why this post is clearly marked as containing spoilers, but we just wanted to underline that just in case). Our review is spoiler-free, so you can read that without any fear:

Wonder Woman 1984’s Powerful Message Soars Above Its Superheroic Excess The first 10 minutes of Wonder Woman 1984 moved me to tears. Part of it was the long-awaited return to Themyscira, seeing a young Diana (Lilly Aspell) battle her fellow Amazons in an epic action scene set to an incredible new score by Hans Zimmer. But another part was just... Read more

But if you have not yet watched Wonder Woman 1984, get thee to HBO Max before you read any of the comments. After that, and only after that, please join the discussion by sharing what you liked and disliked (and any other observations!) about Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s totally 1980s return to the DC Universe.

See? We warned you! SPOILERS! Here’s one more photo to put even more space between this line and the danger zone.

Kristen Wiig as as Barbara Minerva, noted streetwalking cheetah with a heart full of napalm, in Wonder Woman 1984. (Photo: Clay Enos/DC Comics/Warner Bros.)

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.