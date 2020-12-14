Why Disney+ is Getting a Price Increase in 2021

Along with the mega list of new movie and TV show announcements from Disney last week came the news of a new content hub for international subscribers. ‘Star’ is a new brand on Disney+ that will give select countries access to more mature content from the company’s library, but it will also increase the price.

What is Star on Disney+?

Star (not to be confused with Starz) will bring content from Disney’s sub studios including FX, Disney Television, 20th Century Studios and Television, Touchstone, ESPN, and others, dependant on region.

Star is set to launch internationally as a replacement of sorts for Hulu, which Disney uses for most of its adult and Fox branded content in the US. Star will be available in several markets including Europe, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

In Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and several other markets, Star will be fully integrated into Disney+ and will be accessible as the sixth brand tile in the app. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

How much will Star cost?

In Australia, Star will be fully integrated into the Disney+ platform as an extra content hub alongside the likes of Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic. This means it won’t be a whole new subscription but will increase the price of Disney+ a subscription in general.

Star will roll out in Australia from February 23, 2021.

The price increase for Disney+ will hit the service on the same day and will increase to:

Monthly subscription: $11.99

$11.99 Annual subscription: $119.99

This is up from the current price of $8.99 per month or $89 for a yearly subscription in Australia.

What content will be on Star?

So is it worth paying these few extra dollars for Star on Disney+? Well for starters, considering the amount of new Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars content the company announced the other day, you’ll want to keep Disney+ for a while longer.

But there are also plenty of good things coming to Disney+ that will also be available on Star when it launches.

For example, existing content that has been available on Hulu will now come to Star. Hits like Love Victor, Atlanta, Logan, Kingsman and Terminator: Dark Fate will all be available on Star. However, specific content libraries will vary depending on the region.

Disney also has a lineup of original content coming to Star, which includes:

Only Murders in the Building (starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez)

(starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) The Dropout (starring Kate McKinnon)

(starring Kate McKinnon) Dopesick (starring Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson and Peter Sarsgaard)

(starring Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson and Peter Sarsgaard) The Old Man (starring Jeff Bridges)

(starring Jeff Bridges) American Horror Stories – a spinoff of the successful American Horror Story series.

– a spinoff of the successful American Horror Story series. Platform (anthology series in development from B.J. Novak)

(anthology series in development from B.J. Novak) Reservation Dogs (30 min comedy series from Taika Waititi)

(30 min comedy series from Taika Waititi) Y: The Last Man (an adaptation of the graphic novel)

Disney is also developing a television adaptation of Alien, from Fargo creator Noah Hawley, as well as a retelling of Shōgun. It’s unconfirmed if these will be available on Star internationally given they are coming from FX, but here’s hoping they make it to Australia.

During the presentation, Disney announced its plans to bring 32 first-run series to Star on Disney+ next year. So, that few extra dollars for your Disney+ subscription may go a long way in the coming years.