We Can Be Heroes Trailer Shows Pint-Sized Supers Ready to Save the World

An invading army of CG-rendered aliens might be powerful enough to defeat a wave of superheroes, but not their kids. Writer-director Robert Rodriguez returns to his Spy Kids realm with the first trailer for We Can Be Heroes, about the children of famous heroes becoming a new force for good — while drop-kicking security guards with their “shark strength.”

Netflix has released the first trailer for We Can Be Heroes, which stars Yaya Gosselin as Missy Moreno, the daughter of a superhero played by Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian). After her dad and the other “heroics” who keep the world safe (like Sharkboy and Lavagirl) are kidnapped by an army of purple alien robot things, Missy is brought to a safehouse where she can hide out with the other descendants of famous superheroes. But it doesn’t take long for the kids to realise they need to take matters into their own hands if they want to save their parents...and the planet.

We Can Be Heroes definitely has that Rodriguez superhero flair — in that most of the costumes, sets, and CG-rendered locations and characters look cheap as hell. But you can’t help but kinda love it for its optimism, charm, and family-friendly ridiculousness. It’s like Sky High for younger kids. Plus, there’s nothing better than a tiny girl beating the shit out of a grown man as he screams “she’s got shark strength!” That moment is going to live rent-free in my head for months, if not years.

Netflix is releasing We Can Be Heroes on December 25, pitting it against Soul on Disney+ and Wonder Woman 1984. Happy holidays indeed.