Watch the Extended Trailer for Ark: The Animated Series, the Show Based on the Survival Video Game

Starring Gerard Butler? Yeah, this is weird news, look, I’m just reading what they send me.

As revealed in a recent press release, Ark: The Animated Series, first announced Friday at The Game Awards, has a new extended look out, showcasing the animated adventures based on the hit video game, which is also getting a sequel. The sequel is starring Vin Diesel, which is, yes, odd for a game about custom characters — and Diesel is also joining Studio Wildcard, the company behind the game, to work on both the sequel and the show as the “President of Creative Convergence.” Which I’m pretty sure they just made up.

Anyway, the show, created by Studio Wildcard, Ark: The Animated Series will feature Gerard Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Devery Jacobs, Elliot Page, David Tennant, Karl Urban, Jeffrey Wright, and Russel Crowe, among others. Set in the mysterious world of Ark: Survival Evolved, which takes place in a mysterious supposedly primitive world where dinosaurs exist again, it follows the 21st-century Australian paleontologist Helena Walker, who awakes on the Ark and has to figure out how to survive. If the game is any indication, she’ll be taming dinosaurs and punching a lot of trees.

The show will be created by studio Lex + Otis, with music by Gareth Coker (Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Halo: Infinite), executive produced and co-showrun by Jay Oliva, who has directed DC animated features like its adaptations of The Dark Knight Returns and Flashpoint. The scripts are in production from lead writers Marguerite Bennett and Kendall Deacon Davis. Check out the trailer below.

So far, the show doesn’t have a home for broadcast. But the show is still planned for 2022, and is in production for a two-season, fourteen-episode order.