Updates on Hellraiser’s Future, Wonder Woman 1984, and More

Netflix has nabbed the rights to a new sci-fi stowaway thriller. Get a first look at Studio Ghibli’s new 3DCG feature, Earwig and the Witch. HBO wants more Folklore. Plus, what’s to come on Lucifer, and Netflix teams with Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone for a new spiritual comedy series. Spoilers, away!

Stowaway



According to Deadline, Netflix has acquired “the near global rights” to Stowaway, a sci-fi thriller starring Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson. Directed by Joe Penna (Arctic), the story follows a mission to Mars harbouring “an unintended stowaway (Anderson)” who “accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life-support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome, a medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Collette) and the ship’s biologist (Kim).”

Hellraiser

THR reports Clive Barker has successfully reclaimed the rights to the Hellraiser franchise.

Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell hijack a Volkswagen in new set footage from Mission: Impossible 7.

More of Tom & Hayley Atwell in set of 'Mission Impossible 7' in Rome Italy ???????? (November 28,2020) ✨ pic.twitter.com/mwo42U1eoe — тoм crυιѕe,ғacĸ yeaн (@TomCruiseFY) November 29, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984

Patty Jenkins has the available specs for Wonder Woman 1984 when it debuts on HBO Max this Christmas.

Excited to announce that #WW84 will be the first film on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision AND Dolby Atmos! Can’t wait. IN THEATERS on Dec. 25th and exclusively streaming in the US on @hbomax. PLEASE find the biggest and highest quality screen you can!! pic.twitter.com/wNREvcTUjB — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 1, 2020

Earwig and the Witch

Studio Ghibli has released the first trailer for Earwig & the Witch.

First trailer of new Studio Ghibli movie "Earwig and the Witch", directed by Goro Miyazaki.https://t.co/KDUFbyclIIpic.twitter.com/fV9Rzn7lcq — Catsuka (@catsuka) December 1, 2020

Variant

Twenty years after he unwittingly slaughtered his entire family by releasing an alien codenamed “Baal” from its holding cell, a man tries to redeem himself by taking on its Earthbound progeny in the latest trailer for Variant.

The Hex

A British woman heads to South Africa to lift the curse placed on her late mother by a witch doctor in the trailer for The Hex, coming to VOD December 15.

God’s Favourite Idiot

Deadline reports Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone will star-in and produce God’s Favourite Idiot, an upcoming TV series at Netflix following “Clark Thompson (Falcone), a midlevel tech-support employee who finds love with co-worker Amily Luck (McCarthy) at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s rollerskating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.” Hmm!

Folklore



According to Variety, HBO has ordered a second season of its horror anthology series, Folklore.

Lucifer

The premiere episode of Lucifer’s sixth and final season is titled “Nothing Ever Changes Around Here,” according to Spoiler TV.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers

Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for the third season of its Fast & Furious animated series.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ledClouNewgBanner art by Jim Cooke.

Editor's Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.