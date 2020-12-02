The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Updates on Hellraiser’s Future, Wonder Woman 1984, and More

James Whitbrook and Gordon Jackson

Published 51 mins ago: December 3, 2020 at 1:16 am -
Filed to:earwig and the witch
fast furious spy racersfolkloregods favorite idiothellraiserio9lucifermission impossible 7stowawaythe hexvariantwonder woman 1984
Updates on Hellraiser’s Future, Wonder Woman 1984, and More
Hellraiser's back in Barker hands. (Screenshot: Entertainment Film Distributors)

Netflix has nabbed the rights to a new sci-fi stowaway thriller. Get a first look at Studio Ghibli’s new 3DCG feature, Earwig and the Witch. HBO wants more Folklore. Plus, what’s to come on Lucifer, and Netflix teams with Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone for a new spiritual comedy series. Spoilers, away!

Stowaway

According to Deadline, Netflix has acquired “the near global rights” to Stowaway, a sci-fi thriller starring Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson. Directed by Joe Penna (Arctic), the story follows a mission to Mars harbouring “an unintended stowaway (Anderson)” who “accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life-support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially grim outcome, a medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander (Collette) and the ship’s biologist (Kim).”

Hellraiser

THR reports Clive Barker has successfully reclaimed the rights to the Hellraiser franchise.

Pinhead is ready for you. (Image: Miramax)

Clive Barker Is on Board For HBO and David Gordon Green’s Hellraiser Series

Somebody opened the box.

Read more

Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell hijack a Volkswagen in new set footage from Mission: Impossible 7.

Wonder Woman 1984

Patty Jenkins has the available specs for Wonder Woman 1984 when it debuts on HBO Max this Christmas.

Earwig and the Witch

Studio Ghibli has released the first trailer for Earwig & the Witch.

Variant

Twenty years after he unwittingly slaughtered his entire family by releasing an alien codenamed “Baal” from its holding cell, a man tries to redeem himself by taking on its Earthbound progeny in the latest trailer for Variant.

The Hex

A British woman heads to South Africa to lift the curse placed on her late mother by a witch doctor in the trailer for The Hex, coming to VOD December 15.

God’s Favourite Idiot

Deadline reports Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone will star-in and produce God’s Favourite Idiot, an upcoming TV series at Netflix following “Clark Thompson (Falcone), a midlevel tech-support employee who finds love with co-worker Amily Luck (McCarthy) at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s rollerskating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.” Hmm!

Folklore

According to Variety, HBO has ordered a second season of its horror anthology series, Folklore.

Lucifer

The premiere episode of Lucifer’s sixth and final season is titled “Nothing Ever Changes Around Here,” according to Spoiler TV.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers

Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for the third season of its Fast & Furious animated series.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ledClouNewgBanner art by Jim Cooke.

Editor's Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.