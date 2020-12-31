Updates From Wonder Woman 3, The Eternals, and More

Wonder Woman 3

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Patty Jenkins addressed the ambiguous fate of Dr. Barbara Minerva, adding “there may or may not be more” Cheetah “to come” in the next Wonder Woman.

I have my reasons for making it ambiguous, and I think it’s not clear what her point of view [is] on everything that just happened. I love that we wrap up Max Lord’s point of view, and that you see the culmination of that storyline, I think is so important. But the truth is there may or may not be more to come [for Barbara].

The Eternals

Newly-leaked Eternals Lego sets confirm an appearance from Arishem the Judge, as well as our first look at the Deviants and a triangular spaceship named the Domo.

Alita: Battle Angel 2

In conversation with Forbes, Robert Rodriguez stated “anything is possible” when asked — as he often is — about the possibility of an Alita: Battle Angel sequel.

I think anything is possible. Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney+, so that is worth the conversation. I know other people would love to see another, and I would love to do another one. As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels. It’s already a pre-sold concept, it’s already got a built-in audience that wants to see it, and then it’s delivered to them in a way that’s the easiest for them to consume. So, it’s not a bad idea.

La Casa

Dread Central has a new trailer for La Casa, about a police officer trapped in a haunted house.

Doctor Who

In a new interview with The Radio Times, Jodie Whittaker discussed filming the thirteenth season of Doctor Who without Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole — and the difficulty of keeping their departure a secret since the Halloween of 2019.

I’m probably going to throw myself under the bus here, but I feel as if I’m usually quite good at not saying anything. But it’s really weird… because we’re back filming my family were like “Give my love to Mandip, Tosin and Brad.’ I said “Yeah yeah OK…” and then just started sobbing! It makes you feel like it’s a long time ago for that. But then it’s no time as well, that’s what’s so interesting when you do come back to work, having not seen the crew, having not seen everybody for a year. It’s home in so many ways. We’re in the studio at the moment with all the crew and that in itself is strange. And it feels like it’s been such an emotional and sad time, and is continuing on, and we can’t take it for granted and we can’t, you know, not be vigilant.

We also have a new behind-the-scenes photo of Captain Jack Harkness.

Not to the be outdone, the official Doctor Who Youtube page has released a video of John Barrowman playing an on-brand variant of What’s My Line?

Cobra Kai

Daniel argues with The Karate Kid Part II’s Chozen Toguchi in a new clip from season three.

The Stand

Spoiler TV has photos from “Blank Pages”, the third episode of The Stand. Click through to have a look.

Mother Abagail selects a surprising voice to be her conduit to her chosen Committee in Boulder: the young deaf man Nick Andros. The arrival of a disturbing visitor to the Boulder Free Zone, shakes the Committee and Boulder residents to their core. Elsewhere in the Free Zone, Nadine Cross is haunted by a childhood memory.

A Discovery of Witches

Finally, AMC has released a new trailer for the second season of A Discovery of Witches premiering January 9.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fThNChzL3Pw