Updates From Thor: Love & Thunder, Batwoman, and More

David Cronenberg is looking to make three new projects for film and TV. Emma Paetz teases a wild time for Martha Wayne in Pennyworth season two. Plus, get a look at Snowpiercer’s return, and Javicia Leslie’s debut in the new season of Batwoman. To me, my spoilers!

Untitled David Cronenberg Projects

In a recent interview with Variety, David Cronenberg revealed he’s seeking to finance “three projects he’s written — two features and one series,” heavily implying this to be his reason he accepted the role of Kovich on Star Trek: Discovery.

I’m cheap and I’m available. I live in Toronto, and it’s being shot in Toronto. I think that’s my main qualification.

The Immaculate Room

Deadline reports Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch are now filming The Immaculate Room, a thriller from Mukunda Michael Dewil said to concern “a seemingly perfect couple who take part in a psychological experiment that will reward them $US5M if they can stay in a perfectly white room for 50 days. But the room is much more than it seems, and a hidden past and private demons will reveal shameful truths that they may not survive.”

Thor: Love & Thunder

Tessa Thompson confirmed Valkyrie is still the King of Asgard when we see her again in Thor: Love & Thunder.

I can tease that she’s definitely King of New Asgard when we find her. And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she’s a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it’s called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I’d say there’s some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we’ve seen before.

6:45

A couple vacationing in the mysterious town of Bog Grove become trapped in a time loop in the trailer for 6:45.

Debris

According to Deadline, Gabrielle Ryan will recur in NBC’s new sci-fi drama, Debris, as Dee Dee, “Finola’s (Rian Steele) younger sister who is the apple of her father’s eye and struggling to get her life together in London.”

Red Bird Lane

Crispin Glover, James Urbaniak, Jamie Clayton, Rya Kihlstedt, Grantham Coleman, and Damon Dayoub have joined the cast of Red Bird Lane, a psychological thriller at HBO Max following eight strangers arrive at an isolated house and find “something sinister and terrifying” waiting for them. Glover will play Jonah, “a bad man who arrives at the mysterious house in the centre of the thriller for money” while Urbaniak joins as Tanner, “a charming and arrogant character who also arrives to the Red Bird Lane house for unspeakable reasons.” Clayton has been cast as “the sarcastic, hard-edged but charming Jessica” opposite Kihlstedt as Eloise, “the show’s blunt yet enigmatic house guest who arrives for a dinner party.” Coleman joins as “the intelligent, handsome but cruel Sigmund” while Dayoub rounds out the cast as Ian Goodman, “a handsome philosophy professor” said to appear in a reduced, guest-star capacity, so…don’t get too attached. [Deadline]

Pennyworth

In conversation with TV Line, Emma Paetz teased that at some point in the second season of Pennyworth, Martha Wayne will get into a fight with a naked person.

Hmmm…. Well, Martha might be involved in some fights that involve nudity. And not necessarily from her!

Legacies

A “medieval monster arrives with a challenge” in the synopsis for “We’re Not Worthy,” the season three premiere of Legacies.

LET THE GAMES BEGIN — In order to get a handle on some urgencies at the school, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends the students off-campus for their first-ever field day. But when a medieval monster arrives with a challenge, the students are left scrambling to guess which one of them may be a worthy opponent. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Penny Cox & Cynthia Adarkwa (#301). Original airdate 1/21/2021.

The Outpost

Somebody gets sacrificed in the synopsis for “Violence is Futile,” the January 3 episode of The Outpost.

IT HAS BEGUN – The Outpost becomes overrun and Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) return with an unexpected ally. Facing total defeat, a sacrifice is seen as the only hope. Izuka Hoyle, Imogen Waterhouse, Georgia May Foote, Jaye Griffiths, Adam Johnson, Anand Desai-Barochia, Jake Stormoen, and Georgia May Foote also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorovic (#3A13). Original airdate 1/3/2021.

Snowpiercer

Spoiler TV has photos from “The Time of Two Engines,” the season two premiere of Snowpiercer. Click through to have a look.

Batwoman

Spoiler TV also has photos from the second season premiere of Batwoman, “What Happened to Kate Kane?”

Nancy Drew

Finally, KSiteTV has a new poster for the second season of Nancy Drew premiering January 20.

