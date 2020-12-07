Updates From Cassian Andor, Wonder Woman 1984, and More

Pedro Pascal teases his hammy, demented Wonder Woman 1984 villain. Amazon’s Invincible adaptation rounds out its cast. Plus, what’s to come when Pennyworth returns, David Boreanaz talks not wanting to return as Buffy’s Angel, and work begins on The Orville’s next season. Spoilers now!

The Inhabitant

Deadline reports Leslie Bibb and Dermot Mulroney will play “parents challenged with the truth of their family history” in The Inhabitant, an upcoming indie horror film from director Jerren Lauder. The story concerns “infamous ax murderer Lizzie Borden’s bloodline” continuing to run “straight through the heart of American suburbia where a series of supernatural events reveal a dark truth behind a tormented teenager.”

Wonder Woman 1984

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pedro Pascal revealed his performance as Maxwell Lord was partially inspired by Nicolas Cage.

With Wonder Woman, [Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig] are doing the action, baby, and I’m doing the schm-acting! I am hamming it up!

Hunted

Little Red Riding Hood is reimagined as a survival horror-thriller in the trailer for Hunted, the new film from Persepolis director Vincent Paronnaud.

Letters to Satan Claus

Syfy tries its hand at the Hallmark-inspired Christmas romance genre with the trailer for Letters to Satan Claus.

Invincible

During a recent panel at CCXP 2020, it was revealed Clancy Brown has joined the cast of Invincible as Damien Darkblood, Djimon Hounsou as the Martian Emperor, Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Nicole Byer as new characters Fiona and Vanessa, Jon Hamm as new character Steve, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, and Mahershala Ali as Titan. [Bleeding Cool]

Angel

In conversation with Variety, David Boreanaz encouraged the producers of future Buffy the Vampire Slayer projects to “find somebody else” to play Angel before resorting to digital de-ageing technology.

I’m all for people redoing it or whatever, but I’m too old. It’s not like we’re the cast of Friends reuniting. We’re not hanging out in the coffee shop on a couch. But, you know, with all that technology, they made Robert De Niro look really young. I would encourage them to find somebody else to do it.

Cassian Andor

Appearing as a guest on Jimmy Kimmy Live, Diego Luna confirmed production has officially begun on the Cassian Andor TV series as Disney+.

It’s basically everything you have to know to understand Rogue One. The story of the character before. I can spoil the ending I guess! It’s nice to go into a story you already know the ending. Now you can take the nuances and the layers. I think it’s fun to do something that isn’t just about getting to the end. It’s about delaying that.

The Orville

Production has also resumed on The Orville’s third season.

And we’re back! Season 3 filming has officially started. #TheOrville ???? pic.twitter.com/jkMx19WbiE — The Orville (@TheOrville) December 4, 2020

The Outpost

Talon investigates her parentage in the synopsis for “The Hardest Part of Being Queen”, the eleventh episode of season three.

Falista’s (Georgia May Foote) anger is unleashed as she and Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) come to terms over Tobin (Aaron Fontaine). Meanwhile, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) exposes a phony cure scheme. Lastly, Talon (Jessica Green) seeks answers about her father. The Outpost is starring Jesscia Green as Talon, Jack Stormoen as Garret, Imogen Waterhouse as Gwynn and Anand Desai-Barochia as Janzo. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Kurt Knight (#3A11).

Pennyworth

Finally, TV Line has released sneak peek from the second season premiere of Pennyworth. Click through to have a look.

