‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Is A Film Only Nic Cage Could Pull Off

Nic Cage is an icon of the film industry. For decades, he’s delighted us with his loud, high-pitched wails. He’s been bitten by hundreds of bees. He’s been set on fire. He’s even battled eldritch alien hoards. In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, we’re finally getting to hear the real Nic Cage story.

This meta film, set for release in March 2021, stars Nic Cage as himself: prolific actor, star of classic 90s hits like Face/Off and fashion symbol. So, what’s it all about?

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Plot

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent follows a destitute Nic Cage as he agrees to appear at a superfan’s birthday party in exchange for a large sum of money.

Cage is desperate for cash, but also to reconnect with his teenage daughter and land a role in Quentin Tarantino’s latest film after a string of Hollywood disappointments. He’s on the outs with his family, and his isolation has led to the creation of a 1990s-era Nic Cage persona that dogs him in his mind as he tries to make ends meet.

But everything is not as it seems, and when Cage is contacted by the CIA and informed his superfan is really a drug kingpin, he goes undercover to foil the plot. He’ll need to channel some of his most famous roles to save the day as the situation begins to turn dire.

That’s one heck of a synopsis, and we hope the film turns out as excellently bonkers as it sounds. Rather than being a parody, the film is described as a ‘love letter’ to Cage’s career.

Who’s Involved?

Everybody’s favourite bounty hunter Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, WW84) will play a supporting role as the drug kingpin/superfan of the film alongside Nic Cage as himself. They’ll be joined by Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan and Neil Patrick Harris — all of whom will be playing fictional characters in Nic Cage’s world.

The script, written by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, was the subject of a multi-way bidding war between Hollywood’s biggest studios — a great sign for those hoping for a wild time.

Why You Should Watch It

This one’s easy, right? Everybody loves Nic Cage. Whether it’s leafing through his extraordinary 90s back catalogue or experiencing his balls-to-the-wall crazy indie flicks, Nic Cage has carved out an impressive legacy for himself. Sure it came off the back of his very famous family, but it’s hard to deny Nic Cage’s extraordinary talent.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a tongue-in-cheek homage to Cage’s colourful history, and an intriguing chance to see Cage really let loose.

He’s at his best in ‘Full Cage’ mode, and this film will spotlight exactly what that means. We certainly haven’t seen everything Cage is capable of, and this film is his chance to shine.

While we don’t have early trailers or clips just yet, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is one of our most anticipated titles of 2021.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Release Date

Sadly, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent doesn’t have a set release date in Australia just yet.

READ MORE Movie Release Dates 2020-2021: Every Rescheduled Australian Release

It’s set for release in the US and UK on 19 March, 2021, so it’s possible the film could release in a similar timeframe in Australia.

Given the knock-on impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, it could even be further delayed. Either way, we await it with bated breath.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for more Nic Cage hot takes and news on all his latest releases.