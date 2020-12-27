The News Of Tomorrow, Today

This Sci-Fi Short Film Takes a Heartfelt Look at Grief and the Traumas of War

Julie Muncy

Published 1 hour ago: December 28, 2020 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:dust
io9rewindsheila traisershort filmstephen eigenmann
This Sci-Fi Short Film Takes a Heartfelt Look at Grief and the Traumas of War

Fear is inevitable. Worry is inevitable. Grief is inescapable. Can technology help?

These are classic sci-fi questions, and they’re the subject of the short film “Rewind”, written and directed by Stephen Eigenmann. Starring Sheila Traiser as Sheila and Alec Lang as Melo, an assistant robot, this is a story about a widowed mother trying to cope with her daughter’s tour of duty in a foreign war. It’s a story about nostalgia, and fear, and finding ways to move on.

The centrepiece of the film is the sweetly awkward relationship between Sheila and her Melo, underpinned by Sheila’s constant fear over the possible loss of her daughter. It’s a sweet, sad thing, a look at how the pain of loss can shape us and how technology can play into it.

Shared on the YouTube channel Dust, which collects a lot of short films, it’s a striking little thing. Even though Melo does, um, kind of look like a Stormtrooper. Could use a redesign, that guy. In its own way, it’s a Christmas story, albeit a sad one. Give it a watch.

Sci-Fi Short Alone Packs All the Drama of a Feature Into 20 Minutes

Marooned after a disaster on her ship, alone and dangerously close to a black hole, Kaya Torres (Steph Barkley) sends a distress call into the void — and is shocked when a similarly lonesome stranded traveller named Hammer (Thomas Wilson Brown) responds. In Alone, we see the surprising outcome of...

Read more
For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.