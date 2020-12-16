This New Empire Strikes Back Set Footage Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

Imagine being able to visit the set of The Empire Strikes Back. To be able to watch those people make a movie which means so much to so many. Until time travel is invented, that idea is impossible, but a new video is the next best thing.

In celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary, Lucasfilm has released about seven minutes of never-before-seen footage from the set of the 1980 Star Wars sequel. You see stars like Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford in Norway shooting the sequence on Hoth. Peek inside the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon. Marvel at an alternate take of Han and Leia’s first kiss. This video is absolutely magnificent.

It’s hard to pick the best thing in this clip, everything is just so excellent. But if I had to choose, I’d say Hamill ends up being the star with his adorable Tauntaun dance, as well the sight of him getting smashed by debris during his Darth Vader duel on Cloud City. His reaction is priceless. But there’s so much more.