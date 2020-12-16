This Motorcycle Chevrolet Chevette Sleigh Will Have More Than Your Sleigh Bells Ringing

Sometimes searching Facebook Marketplace is less about searching for dumb cars you want to buy and more about finding something weird to stare at. I love crazy motorcycles. I also love crazy cars. This car-motorcycle-trike thing is both and simultaneously neither. All in all, I’m stunned.

I suppose the best course of action is to break down exactly what we’re looking at here. From what I gathered reading the ad, this trike/sort of sleigh thing is a combination of roughly four or five different vehicles.

Photo: Facebook Marketplace, Other

Up front there are bits of multiple Kawasaki motorcycles and a front wheel from a Harley-Davidson. In the middle is a Ford 302 V8 bolted up to the running gear of a Chevy Vega. But we’re not done yet. The rear bodywork is that of a Chevy Chevette, and the whole rig is steered with the handlebars of a Harley-Davidson.

I contacted the seller to see if I can get some answers to any of my many questions. How well does it steer with the small front contact patch and all that weight behind it? Does it do wheelies if you floor it? Can you hear anything other than wind and V8 Americana? Do the hand controls work?

So far, the seller hasn’t gotten back to me.

Photo: Facebook Marketplace, Other

The cute Colorado motorcycle plate on back suggests it’s somewhat legal.

Either way, I’m here for this contraption. It makes me want to dress up as Santa and rip sick burnouts in a V8 trike sleigh while listening to Eurobeat. Even when using the most conservative estimates that 302 engine has to be making more power than every motorcycle involved in the build...combined! Why have reindeer when you have the power of Ford to make you jingle all the way?

Should you feel the need to get jolly in this open sleigh, it’s $10,000 on Facebook Marketplace and located in Maumee, Ohio.