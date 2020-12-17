The Wrong Turn Horror Movie Franchise Has Apparently Gotten a Lot Weirder

I consider myself a pretty informed horror fan, but I was not aware until just now that there have been six films in the Wrong Turn series. Six! And now there’s about to be a seventh, simply titled Wrong Turn. Ready to head back to the murderous wilderness?

The Wrong Turn movies began back in 2003 with a particularly brutal retelling of the ol’ backwoods-peril nightmare; if memory serves, it took cues from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, The Hills Have Eyes, and the legendary X-Files episode “Home,” and starred a just-post-Buffy Eliza Dushku. Nearly 20 years later, the trailer for the new Wrong Turn looks suggests a lot of universe-expanding has gone on in the meantime, with the original film’s writer, Alan B. McElroy (Star Trek: Discovery), penning the screenplay for new director Mike P. Nelson. Feast your eyes:

Entertainment Weekly first shared the trailer, and notes that this Matthew Modine-starring entry is a “reimagining” of the original story, following a group of Appalachian Trail hikers who stumble across “the Foundation,” whose survivalist tendencies look a little more sophisticated than the Leatherface-ish family we met in the first film. But also: rustic booby traps and twisted patriotism!

Wrong Turn will play in theatres for one night (January 26, 2021) before presumably making its way to home viewing. In the meantime, please comment below and let me know if any of the (many!) other Wrong Turn movies are worth checking out.