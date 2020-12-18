The Witcher Looks Back at More of Its Fantasy Monsters

The Witcher is getting ready for season two, which will introduce even more magic and monsters (and possibly mazes, who knows). In the meantime, a new Netflix video is taking a look at some of the bounties Geralt tried to collect in season one — including a creature that was actually cut from the show.

For the past several days, Netflix has been celebrating “Witchmas” with daily releases of Easter eggs, photos, and other treats to get fans ready for the sophomore season of Andrzej Sapkowski’s adaptation, which is currently being filmed. Releases have included set photos from the upcoming season, as well as glamour shots of Joey Batey as Jaskier, the loveable bard behind the 2019 song of the year.

The latest is a new bestiary video that explains the real-world history behind some of the monsters featured in the second half of season one.

This is the second post of this nature Netflix has released for The Witcher’s first season, but this one has a few twists. For example, it includes information about one of the creatures Sapkowski made up out of whole cloth for The Witcher books, the Hirikka, as well as details about a monster (or at least its head) that we saw in one of the episodes, but was never named. Turned out, it was a basilisk! There’s also a little tidbit at the end about how season one was going to include a contract Geralt took to hunt a Polevik — a short, deformed field spirit from Slavic mythology — but it ended up on the cutting room floor. Fingers crossed for a season two appearance.

The Witcher is set to return with season two sometime in 2021. Witchmas, meanwhile, continues through the holiday season.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.