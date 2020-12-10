The Watch Begins in a New Trailer for the Discworld-Inspired Show

Wanna watch The Watch? Well the time is almost here.

The Watch is a new BBC America show based on characters from Terry Pratchett’s expansive Discworld universe. It follows the Ankh-Morpork’s City Watch (originally from the book Guards! Guards!), who are a diverse, unlikely group of ragtag heroes who must come together to stop an evil plot that involves an unstoppable dragon.

Game of Thrones star Richard Dormer stars as Sam Vimes, who gets the most footage in this new trailer. But he’s joined by Lady Sybil Ramkin (Lara Rossi), Carrot (Adam Hugill), Angua (Marama Corlett), and Cheery (Jo Eaton-Kent) along with the show’s unique version of Death (Wendell Pierce). Check it out below:

While we’ve seen photos and clips from The Watch in the past few months, this is our best look yet and it’s uniqu,e to say the least. It certainly has a little of that Doctor Who vibe, but with almost a Guardians of the Galaxy grit and Game of Thrones scope. And yet, none of those things at the same time. Which I don’t quite understand, but it also sort of fits?

Not everyone in the Discworld orbit is anticipating The Watch with enthusiasm. In October, when the show’s first-look footage hit New York Comic Con, Terry Pratchett’s daughter, writer Rhianna Pratchett, tweeted that “it’s fairly obvious” that the series “shares no DNA with my father’s Watch. This is neither criticism nor support. It is what it is.” (She followed that up a few days later, after much online discussion about The Watch amid Pratchett fans, by pointing out that the show “will succeed or fail on its own merits. But watching the recent talk around the show, I feel I should point out that there are many fine actors [and] crew involved who’ve worked hard on this. If you don’t like what you’ve seen, then please don’t take it out on them.”)

We’ll all be able to judge for ourselves when The Watch hits on January 4. For more on all the characters, check out this story below.