The Star Wars Kids YouTube Channel Tries to Condense the Plot of The Rise of Skywalker Into Five Minutes

Julie Muncy

Published 1 hour ago: December 14, 2020 at 4:40 am -
Rey and Kylo Ren, fighting it out. (Image: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Star Wars Kids does a great job of making entertaining, accessibly bite-sized chunks of Star Wars that are probably great for children. But this latest time they had an unenviable task: condensing The Rise of Skywalker, which has a… less than simple plot, into a scant five minutes.

If you had any confusions about the plot, this might be a solid resource, and it’s a fun way to re-experience one of the more controversial movies in the series. It’s kinda funny, though, that even this version omits several plotting beats in order to make it fit into the video. What a story, huh?

It’s been a while now since the controversy of The Rise of Skywalker’s debatable quality died down, which means it might be a safe time to think about it again without getting upset or defensive or whatever else. Is a rewatch in order? Well, holidays are usually Star Wars movie time. So, perhaps so. 

Palpatine showing how many fucks he gives about his grandchild. (Image: Disney)

Rey’s Parentage Was Up in the Air Until The Rise of Skywalker Entered Production

It seems that director JJ Abrams knew Rey had to be descended from someone important in Star Wars, he just didn’t know who. Star Daisy Ridley revealed that Rey’s parentage kept changing through all three films in the Skywalker trilogy — and it wasn’t until Star Wars: The Rise of...

Read more

