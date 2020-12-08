The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Probably Won’t Come With A Charger

December 8, 2020
When Apple released the iPhone 12 this year it came with a big change. For the first time ever the new iPhone didn’t come with a charger. And now it seems like Samsung might be following in its footsteps.

Say goodbye to Samsung chargers, probably

According to Technoblog, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra have just been approved by ANATEL in Brazil. This is essentially its version of the FCC.

The document filings reveal that none of the devices will ship with a charger or headphones.

And it kinda makes sense. While Apple may say its for environmental reasons, removing chargers from their phones and gadgets is certainly a way to cut down on costs. And we imagine other phone manufacturers will want a piece of that cost-saving pie.

But while this isn't particularly surprising, it is rather funny.

When Apple originally announced that it was removing chargers from the iPhone 12 and the 2020 Apple Watch, Samsung was quick mock the company for it.

"Your #Galaxy does give you what you're looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen on a smart phone," Samsung said in a Facebook post on October 13.

The post also included a gratuitous picture of a charger along with the words 'Included with your Galaxy'.

 

 

Image: MacRumors

This isn't the first time Samsung has taken a dig at Apple, only to follow suit. Back in 2016 Samsung marketing VP, Justin Denison, made a point of saying the Galaxy Note 7 came with a headphone jack, which illicited an audience laugh.

This was not long after Apple had announced it would be removing the headphone jack from the iPhone 7.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S21, we just might be seeing it sooner rather than later.

While the S series generally drops in February, rumour has it that the latest flagship will be unveiled in January, 20201. A whole stack of specs have also already leaked.

Disclosure: the author owns shares in Apple.

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

