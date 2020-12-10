The Mandalorian’s Ahsoka Tano and New Republic Will Receive Their Own Spinoffs

Two new Mandalorian spinoffs are coming — one for Clone Wars and Rebels legend Ahsoka Tano, and another focusing on the New Republic that replaced the overthrown Empire.

Enter Star Wars: Ahsoka

Rangers of the New Republic and Star Wars: Ahsoka will be set in the post-Return of the Jedi timeline, telling a story that ultimately culminates in a shared climactic event. Rosario Dawson will reprise her role as Ahsoka Tano as seen in The Mandalorian’s second season, while no details were mentioned about who will appear in the New Republic-centric series.

The first of the series will begin on Disney+ around Christmas 2021.