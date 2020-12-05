The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The First Impressions of Wonder Woman 1984 Are In, and It Sounds Like a Fitting Sequel and ’80s Tribute

Julie Muncy

Published 2 hours ago: December 6, 2020 at 6:20 am -
Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. (Image: Warner Bros.)

Wonder Woman 1984 comes out soon, and critics recently got their first preview screening. Which means we’ve got reactions. The film, a sequel to Wonder Woman, is Patty Jenkins’s love letter to the 1980s, starring Pedro Pascal as Max Lord and Kristen Wiig as Cheetah alongside returning players Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

First, let’s see what our very own Germain Lussier had to say (with a review coming later, when the time is right, naturally).

Now, let’s see what everyone else says. Like Germain, they largely dig it!

Wonder Woman 1984 is hitting HBO Max, the new place for blockbuster films, apparently, on Christmas, December 25th.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

Back to Login? Click here

Back to Login? Click here

