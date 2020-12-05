The First Impressions of Wonder Woman 1984 Are In, and It Sounds Like a Fitting Sequel and ’80s Tribute

Wonder Woman 1984 comes out soon, and critics recently got their first preview screening. Which means we’ve got reactions. The film, a sequel to Wonder Woman, is Patty Jenkins’s love letter to the 1980s, starring Pedro Pascal as Max Lord and Kristen Wiig as Cheetah alongside returning players Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

First, let’s see what our very own Germain Lussier had to say (with a review coming later, when the time is right, naturally).

Yesterday I saw Wonder Woman 1984 at home & it was everything I needed & more. The movie is hugely ambitious, incredibly exciting, and full of much needed hope. It's also very long, to a fault at times, but mostly it reminded me how wonderful a big blockbuster can make you feel. pic.twitter.com/6rYbHEzI7E — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 5, 2020

Now, let’s see what everyone else says. Like Germain, they largely dig it!

I've seen #WonderWoman1984!@PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained. Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars! pic.twitter.com/QluelKwYly — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020

I prefer Wonder Woman to Wonder Woman 1984. But I also much prefer seeing filmmakers take new, big swings with sequels and that’s definitely what Patty Jenkins and co. do here. Not everything adds up, but the value of selflessness, love and compassion do shine through. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/xG4JS0NVbv — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 5, 2020

I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince. pic.twitter.com/vzr2mZXIKg — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 5, 2020

I got to watch Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday and… honestly it’s just what I needed. What we all need. It’s uplifting, hopeful, and so utterly Wonder Woman. Just a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart. #WW84 — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) December 5, 2020

I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC's best sequels. I was in tears when it ended. pic.twitter.com/ivPkBFmehd — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020

WONDER WOMAN 1984 is — forgive the term — wonderful. It doubles down on the compassion and cheese that made the first so great, as well as its tenacious belief in the best of humanity. A magical, sorely needed beacon of hope in this year — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) December 5, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 is hitting HBO Max, the new place for blockbuster films, apparently, on Christmas, December 25th.

” excerpt=”It finally happened. After months of delays due to covid-19, Warner Bros. has decided to release its upcoming blockbuster Wonder Woman 1984 on its HBO Max streaming service the same day it hits theatres in the U.S., December 25.”]

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.