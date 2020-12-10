The Difference Between the Cyberpunk 2077 Life Paths

The biggest game of the year has arrived. Cyberpunk 2077 is finally playable around the world, but players will be faced with one crucial choice at the start of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Life Paths

Cyberpunk 2077 is an immersive sci-fi RPG. Players are able to intimately customise their character from different outfits to different genitalia options. The game also offers dialogue trees and life path options, to truly bring out its ‘choose your own adventure’ nature.

Life paths are an important choice that players have to decide on before the story kicks off. No matter which life path you choose it will go on to impact a number of things in the game.

The characters you meet, dialogue options and the entire starting prologue will change depending on life path. Although it won’t impact things like perks, attributes or romance options.

Each life path also offers some exclusive side-quests, although the majority of missions are available to all life paths. Your chosen life path will also change your interaction with one of the main characters, Jackie Welles.

There are three different life path options to choose from and they all offer different ways into Night City culture. Before choosing, it’s best to think about what style of gameplay each life path offers and how that suits your play style. Here’s a breakdown of your options.

Nomad

The Nomad life path starts the game in the Badlands, on the outskirts of Night City. The lifestyle out here is full of resourceful people with bad reputations. The nomads form small family-style communities and drive a lot of cars.

They are the outcasts of Night City and are quite good at stealing and transporting goods. One particular side mission in the game will not let you keep a character alive unless you’ve chosen the nomad path.

If you dream of being Mad Max, maybe consider being a nomad.

Corpo

If being a business person is your thing, the corpo life path is for you. Corpo’s need to navigate the wealthy and power-hungry world of Night City and often get access to the lifestyle of the rich and famous. As a corpo you’ll also have more experience with the dealings of corporations and their employees.

Choosing this option will start the player in Arasaka Tower, working as an agent for an elite mega-corporation.

Street Kid

The street kid lifepath gives access to more of the underground workings of Night City. Growing up on the city streets, this backstory gives players a lot of established connections to the different gangs and groups in the city.

Knowing every nook and cranny of Night City is definitely a benefit for exploring and for opening up extra dialogue options. The street kid lifepath kicks off in Heywood, which is a hotspot for gang violence.

Which life path should you choose?

Now that you know all of the Cyberpunk 2077 life paths, which is the best?

For those looking for a more action-packed lifestyle, the nomad life path offers a lot of grand theft auto action. Street kid and Corpo basically offer a choice between starting at the top of the social ladder vs the bottom – so choose based on personal preference.

While there are differences between the three life paths, they mainly impact the story and dialogue trees within the game and not base gameplay features like weapons or abilities.

When picking a lifepath its probably better to consider which type of narrative sounds better to you, rather than which you think will give you better stat points – because there’s no difference.

No matter which life path you choose, you’re guaranteed to have plenty – like hundreds of hours worth – of things to do in Cyberpunk 2077.