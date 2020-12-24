The Best Boxing Day Sales From Amazon Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Christmas on the horizon, which means many will have their eyes on this year’s Boxing Day sales. With an estimated $4.1 billion worth of sales raked in by retailers last year, 2020 is likely to be just as huge. If you’re not into braving the crowds, Amazon Australia’s got your back once again. Here are the best deals so far.

Video Games

In exciting news for gamers everywhere, Amazon has gone ahead and started dropping Boxing Day discounts early. Here’s what we’ve spotted so far:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Nintendo Switch – save 27% at $58

Buy any 2 select Nintendo Switch games for $110

41% off RRP on selected Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – specific prices here

Up to 62% off RRP on selected FIFA 21 – specific prices here

Ghost of Tsushima – 50% off at $49.97

Up to 52% off RRP on selected Immortals Fenyx Rising – specific prices here

Oculus Quest 2 – Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset – 64 GB – $479

Nintendo Switch Console [Neon Blue/Red] with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle – save 15% at $399.00

Be sure to check back here on Boxing Day to get around more deals.

See all video game deals here!

Tech / Gadgets

Like Boxing Day 2019, we’re expecting great prices on Amazon’s Echo range, wireless headphones, TVs and more this year.

At this stage, here’s what’s on sale:

New NB F80 Monitor Desk Mount Stand Full Motion Swivel Monitor Arm – save 12% at $35.20

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart speaker with Alexa – save 25% at $59

Discounts on select Macbook laptops – these are selling very quickly so, move fast

Sony WH-CH700N Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $127.03

Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – $133.79

We’ll have more deals here on the day.

See all tech deals here!

Books

The sales have kicked off here with the following books on sale:

The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings: Boxed Set – from $36.99

A Game of Thrones The Story Continues. A Song Of Fire And Ice. 7 Volume Boxed Set – $63.90

A Song of Ice and Fire – The Story Continues: 6 Volume A Format Boxed Set with TV Tie-in Artwork – $60.99

See all book deals here!

Other fun things

There are sales across a bunch of LEGO sets live already, check them out here.

Save up to 40% on select board games.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.