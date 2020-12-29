Superman and Lois’ First Trailer Pulls the Super Family Back Together

After helping to save the world in the CW’s many Crisis events, Tyler Hoechilin’s Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane will team up to tackle the challenge of parenting in Superman & Lois, Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti’s latest addition to the already-sprawling Arrowverse of superhero shows.

In the new, first trailer for the series, we’re reacquainted with the titular super couple as they’re packing their lives up to return to Clark’s hometown of Smallville where they just so happen to bump into Clark’s old flame Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) who now works as loan officer.

With their teen boys Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin) potentially on the cusp of developing Kryptonian powers of their own, Lois and Clark have more than enough things to worry about on the homefront without the strange new occurrences that plague Smallville following their arrival.

But these are exactly the sorts of issues that Superman and Lois Lane have always excelled at dealing with, and the new series promises to lean into that aspect of the characters heavily.

Here’s the CW’s official synopsis of the series:

“In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives.”

