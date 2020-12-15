Stranger Things’ Cast Is Getting Together to Play Dungeons & Dragons (For Real This Time)

It’s in the show. It’s become its own D&D box set. And now, we’ve come full circle: the stars of Stranger Things are getting into Actual Play tabletop streaming, for one day only!

Netlfix has just announced, in partnership with Wizards of the Coast, Lost Odyssey: Toy Time for Ten-Towns, a festive-themed one-shot Dungeons & Dragons adventure, with some of Stranger Things’ finest joining in to play. Run by Dungeon Master extraordinaire and D&D principal story designer Chris Perkins, Lost Odyssey will see David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) unite to save Christmas.

The cast of Stranger Things played a DnD one shot and you get to watch the whole thing in 3 days. #StrangerThingsDnD pic.twitter.com/jscYPfzpRt — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 15, 2020

Wizards will fling spells, initiative checks will be rolled, and, presumably at some point some kind of eldritch nightmare will threaten our heroes. After all, this is the worlds of both Stranger Things and D&D. It’s just...what you’d expect!

Lost Odyssey: Toy Time for Ten-Towns will drop on the Stranger Things YouTube channel this Friday, December 18, at 1:00 pm EST/10:00 am PT.