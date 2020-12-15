The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Stranger Things’ Cast Is Getting Together to Play Dungeons & Dragons (For Real This Time)

James Whitbrook

Published 42 mins ago: December 16, 2020 at 5:00 am -
Filed to:david harbour
dungeons dragonsfinn wolfhardGaten Matarazzoio9natalia dyernetflixstranger thingstabletop gameswizards of the coast
Stranger Things’ Cast Is Getting Together to Play Dungeons & Dragons (For Real This Time)
Imagine this, but more festive and done via socially distanced recordings. (Screenshot: Netflix)

It’s in the show. It’s become its own D&D box set. And now, we’ve come full circle: the stars of Stranger Things are getting into Actual Play tabletop streaming, for one day only!

Netlfix has just announced, in partnership with Wizards of the Coast, Lost Odyssey: Toy Time for Ten-Towns, a festive-themed one-shot Dungeons & Dragons adventure, with some of Stranger Things’ finest joining in to play. Run by Dungeon Master extraordinaire and D&D principal story designer Chris Perkins, Lost Odyssey will see David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) unite to save Christmas.

Wizards will fling spells, initiative checks will be rolled, and, presumably at some point some kind of eldritch nightmare will threaten our heroes. After all, this is the worlds of both Stranger Things and D&D. It’s just...what you’d expect!

Lost Odyssey: Toy Time for Ten-Towns will drop on the Stranger Things YouTube channel this Friday, December 18, at 1:00 pm EST/10:00 am PT.

David Harbour as Hopper in Stranger Things. (Image: Netflix)

David Harbour Says Hopper Is Going Through a Major Transformation in Stranger Things Season 4

Think of it less like a return than a resurrection.

Read more
For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.