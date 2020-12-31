The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 39 mins ago: December 31, 2020 at 3:23 pm -
Filed to:2021
Image: Disney/Marvel

At this point, I think we’ve all accepted the fact that New Year’s Eve 2020 is going to be weird. If you had your heart set on a wild party with loads of friends and a whole lot of touching, I’m sorry to tell you it’s just not possible.

What we can do this year, however, is comfortably settle in for a cozy night without any judgement or shame. Meaning that if you’d like to ring in the new year by watching one of your favourite films; you can very easily do that.

Now, every year, you’ll see folks on the Internet sharing their suggestions of which film to watch at what time in order to synchronise the NYE countdown with an epic scene. This year is no different, and I’ve gone and found a few of the best options out there for you.

Here they are:

Celebrate the new year with Tony Stark:

If you’d like to kick off 2021 as Tony Stark celebrates his own new year in Iron Man 3, you’ll want to start the film at 11:55:50.

Start 2021 with Logan getting punched:

If you’re a Wolverine fan, consider popping Logan on at 10:20:31 pm so you can see Laura punch Logan in the face at midnight.

Party with Batman:

Wanna hear ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ at midnight? Then start The Lego Batman Movie at 10:34:58pm.

Farewell 2020 as Tony Stark takes out Thanos:

According to Twitter, if you start Avengers: Endgame at 9:29:30pm tonight, you’ll see Tony Stark snap his fingers as the new year kicks off.

Get serenaded by SpongeBob:

If you start The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie at 10:47:48pm tonight, you’ll be treated to SpongeBob belting out ‘I’m A Goofy Goober’ at midnight.

Time travel with Back to the Future:

Wanna jump forward in time with Marty? Pop Back to the Future on at 10:19:08 to see him travel from 1955 to 1985 at midnight.

NYE with a side of aliens:

Start watching Mars Attacks at 11:06:23pm tonight to see the Martian Ambassador annihilate congress as 2021 rolls in.

Happy watching, and here’s hoping 2021 is kind!

