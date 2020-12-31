Start the New Year Right With These Movie Moments

At this point, I think we’ve all accepted the fact that New Year’s Eve 2020 is going to be weird. If you had your heart set on a wild party with loads of friends and a whole lot of touching, I’m sorry to tell you it’s just not possible.

What we can do this year, however, is comfortably settle in for a cozy night without any judgement or shame. Meaning that if you’d like to ring in the new year by watching one of your favourite films; you can very easily do that.

Now, every year, you’ll see folks on the Internet sharing their suggestions of which film to watch at what time in order to synchronise the NYE countdown with an epic scene. This year is no different, and I’ve gone and found a few of the best options out there for you.

Here they are:

Celebrate the new year with Tony Stark:

If you’d like to kick off 2021 as Tony Stark celebrates his own new year in Iron Man 3, you’ll want to start the film at 11:55:50.

If you start watching Iron Man 3 at exactly 11:55:50 pm on New Year’s Eve the clock in the real world will hit midnight at exactly the same time as it does in the movie, so you can celebrate the New Year with Tony Stark. pic.twitter.com/2P03ExbIGz — The Marvelorian (@TaylorDoesMCU) December 20, 2017

Start 2021 with Logan getting punched:

If you’re a Wolverine fan, consider popping Logan on at 10:20:31 pm so you can see Laura punch Logan in the face at midnight.

If you start the movie #Logan at exactly 10:20:31 PM on New Year's Eve then Laura will punch Logan in the face at exactly midnight. #HappyNewYear (@mang0ld @DafneKeen @RealHughJackman ) pic.twitter.com/nrjM402V9O — CC (@CammieColt) January 1, 2018

Party with Batman:

Wanna hear ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ at midnight? Then start The Lego Batman Movie at 10:34:58pm.

If you start watching The Lego Batman Movie at 10:34:58pm on New Year's Eve, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go will play at exactly midnight. Start your year off right. pic.twitter.com/aHbnTN10sK — Ben Close (@TheRealClose) December 20, 2017

Farewell 2020 as Tony Stark takes out Thanos:

According to Twitter, if you start Avengers: Endgame at 9:29:30pm tonight, you’ll see Tony Stark snap his fingers as the new year kicks off.

If you start watching 'Avengers: Endgame' exactly at 9:29:30 PM this New Year's Eve, Tony Stark will be snapping his fingers and ending Thanos, at the same time 2020 vanishes & 2021 starts. You'll be starting 2021 in the best way possible. pic.twitter.com/ZVLCmdgxki — The Epilogue (@Epiloguers) December 24, 2020

Get serenaded by SpongeBob:

If you start The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie at 10:47:48pm tonight, you’ll be treated to SpongeBob belting out ‘I’m A Goofy Goober’ at midnight.

If you play The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie at exactly 10:47:48 on New Year's Eve, SpongeBob will rock out to "I'm A Goofy Goober" at midnight.

Start 2018 right. — Brandon Sams (@BrandonSams18) December 19, 2017

Time travel with Back to the Future:

Wanna jump forward in time with Marty? Pop Back to the Future on at 10:19:08 to see him travel from 1955 to 1985 at midnight.

If you start watching ‘Back to the Future’ at exactly 10:19:08 PM on New Year’s Eve, Marty will travel from 1955 to 1985 as the clock strikes midnight! pic.twitter.com/nXWlp8pZ3v — joebusters 2 (@hackermanjoe) December 29, 2020

NYE with a side of aliens:

Start watching Mars Attacks at 11:06:23pm tonight to see the Martian Ambassador annihilate congress as 2021 rolls in.

if you start watching MARS ATTACKS at exactly 11:06:23pm on New Year’s Eve, the Martian Ambassador will disintegrate Congress at exactly midnight pic.twitter.com/r1zYmvbnwd — Jack O’Brien (@obrienjohnjack) December 31, 2020

Happy watching, and here’s hoping 2021 is kind!