Sony Removes Cyberpunk 2077 From the PlayStation Store

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it will be offering refunds on Cyberpunk 2077 as well as removing it from the PlayStation store until further notice.

This news comes after a slew of complaints from customers over the quality of Cyberpunk 2077, particularly on previous gen consoles such as PS4 and Xbox One.

While some of the bugs are funny — like flying cars and dick clippings — many result in the game consistently crashing or becoming unplayable.

There’s also the issue of the Cyberpunk 2077 looking monumentally different on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X than it does on previous generation consoles.

The graphics look so bad that it was even given the Jurassic Park treatment (similar to No Man’s Sky) by one player.

Sony made the announcement over on the PlayStation Website.

The company confirmed it would be providing refunds on digital purchases of Cyberpunk 2077 as well as removing it from the PlayStation Store.

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.

Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.

There is currently no word on when it might return to the digital purchasing platform. It will also be interesting to see if Xbox follows suit. Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Microsoft and Sony for comment.

Earlier this week CD Projekt Red publicly apologised for the issues with Cyberpunk 2077 and instructed customers to seek refunds from Sony and Microsoft.

“First of all, we would like to start by apologising to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase,” the company said in a statement.

If you already own a digital or physical copy of the game on PS5 or PS4 it will continue to work. The removal just means new copies of the game can’t be purchased or downloaded.

This story is updating…