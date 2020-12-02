The News Of Tomorrow, Today

So, What TV or Movie Was the Monolith a Gimmick For?

It appeared in mid-November, and by Thanksgiving weekend it had vanished. The mysterious metallic monolith with more than a passing resemblance to a certain iconic object from one of the greatest sci-fi films ever made brought a little X-Files flair to an otherwise grim news cycle. But now that it’s left us, we’re still wondering: Whodunnit?

You can say aliens, or inter-dimensional beings, or prankster artists, or just full-on pranksters for that matter. But what if...what if that enigmatic slab, which was installed illegally according to the officially unamused Bureau of Land Management, was actually a viral advertisement for a movie, TV show, or some other celebrity-endorsed endeavour?

io9's Jill Pantozzi thinks Justice League could be to blame. What are your weirdest theories?

Internet, Get Ready to Search: Utah’s Mystery Monolith Has Disappeared

The mysterious shiny metallic monolith that was found in Utah’s Red Rock Country more than a week ago and set off various online and offline investigations into who — or what, dun, dun, dun — put it there is gone. On Saturday, the federal Bureau of Land Management’s Utah office...

