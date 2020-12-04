The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Sci-Fi Short Alone Packs All the Drama of a Feature Into 20 Minutes

Cheryl Eddy

Published 2 hours ago: December 5, 2020 at 8:00 am -
Sci-Fi Short Alone Packs All the Drama of a Feature Into 20 Minutes

Marooned after a disaster on her ship, alone and dangerously close to a black hole, Kaya Torres (Steph Barkley) sends a distress call into the void — and is shocked when a similarly lonesome stranded traveller named Hammer (Thomas Wilson Brown) responds. In Alone, we see the surprising outcome of this chance meeting.

Directed by William Hellmuth from a script by J. Scott Worthington, Alone manages to craft a world that feels authentically lived-in, with performances that give us fully-realised characters (despite their contained environments) and a story rooted in emotions (and twists!) that feel well-earned — all within a runtime that’s just under 20 minutes.

Alone made its online debut yesterday, watch it now so you can brag about being an O.G. fan when all the talents involved go on to even bigger projects.

