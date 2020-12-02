Samsung Just Released Its Cheapest 5G Phone in Australia

Just because we made it to December doesn’t mean anyone is safe from new phone launches. Samsung just rolled up with its cheapest ever 5G phone just in time for Christmas. Here’s what we know about the Galaxy A42 5G.

Being a mid-range device the A42 5G doesn’t have the beefiest specs in the world, but it does offer next-gen connectivity with 5G compatibility.

According to the phone manufacturer it is the cheapest 5G phone that it has released to date.

“We’re excited to bring to market our latest 5G smartphone in the A Series line-up. The Galaxy A42 5G delivers premium Samsung features and innovation, is powered for the latest super-fast 5G networks, and is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver next-generation connectivity to more Australians.” Garry McGregor, Samsung Australia’s Vice President – IT & Mobile, said in a statement.

READ MORE Samsung's Rumoured Galaxy Buds Pro Could Be a Truly Premium AirPods Pro Rival

The specs

Here’s a list of the key specs:

Display: 6.6-inch AMOLED Infinity-U

6.6-inch AMOLED Infinity-U Processor: Snapdragon 7225 processor (that’s right, no Exynos!)

Snapdragon 7225 processor (that’s right, no Exynos!) RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB with expandable up to 1TB

128GB with expandable up to 1TB Cameras: 48MP main and 8MP ultra-wide rear, 20MP front-facing

48MP main and 8MP ultra-wide rear, 20MP front-facing Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Dimensions and weight: 164.3 x 75.8 x 8.6mm, 193g

Other inclusions include fingerprint sensor, USB-C and 15W fast-charging.

It comes in three colours — Prism Dot Black, Prism Dot White and Prism Dot Grey.

Samsung A42 5G Australian price and availability

Here in Australia the Samsung A42 5G has an RRP of $599. It’s available now. At the present time its not available on a plan from any telcos.