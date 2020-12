Report: Oscar Isaac Is the Metal Gear Solid Movie’s Solid Snake

Kept you waiting, huh?

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter have word that Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ long-in-gestation attempt to bring the legendary Hideo Kojima video game franchise Metal Gear Solid to life has found its sneaking hero: Oscar Isaac, Star Wars (and maybe Moon Knight) star, will play Solid Snake.

