Reddit Is Down So You'll Have To Find Another Way To Waste Your Time

Published 59 mins ago: December 11, 2020 at 9:12 am
Reddit Is Down So You’ll Have To Find Another Way To Waste Your Time
This morning, people are refreshing the ‘front page of the internet’ to no avail because it seems that Reddit is down.

Early on Friday morning (Australian time), users began to experience issues accessing Reddit, being shown a message saying “our CDN was unable to reach our servers”.

Reddit’s official status website acknowledged that they were receiving elevated error rates at 8.52 AEDT, and said they were currently investigating the issue.

In the meantime, here’s a suggested list of ways that you can waste your time:
  • It’s almost holiday season, so make sure all your shopping is done (or start your shopping if you are disorganised).
  • Look up inspirational quotes. Here’s one from Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian: “So much of Reddit as a product was built on the shoulders of giants… We did some novel remixes of it but, at the end of the day, it was that: Grit and good luck.”
  • Why not read up on some Reddit history? Here’s an excellent piece about a very tumultuous time for Reddit during 2016.
  • There’s a LOT of terrible Reddit-related merchandise on Redbubble. But hey, if you want everyone to know you love to upboat then there’s little better way than wearing a terrible t-shirt with the Reddit logo on it.
  • You could calculate all the hours that you spent scrolling through Reddit, reading comments that are probably all made up anyway. There’s so little time and should we spend it in front of the glow of our monitor or phone screen? You could climb the world’s mountains. Explore parts of the world that never been visited by a living soul. Write a great novel. Find your soulmate and spend your life with them. Or like, I don’t know, just scroll through Twitter and Facebook.
Will be updated as we know more.

About the Author

Cam Wilson is a reporter for Gizmodo. Prior to this, he worked as a reporter at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BuzzFeed.

Cam covers internet culture and tech in Australia.

He tweets at @cameronwilson and you can email him at [email protected]

