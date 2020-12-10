Reddit Is Down So You’ll Have To Find Another Way To Waste Your Time

This morning, people are refreshing the ‘front page of the internet’ to no avail because it seems that Reddit is down.
Early on Friday morning (Australian time), users began to experience issues accessing Reddit, being shown a message saying “our CDN was unable to reach our servers”.
Reddit’s official status website acknowledged that they were receiving elevated error rates at 8.52 AEDT, and said they were currently investigating the issue.
Investigating: We are currently investigating this issue. https://t.co/Jmjtm0nHxC
— reddit status (@redditstatus) December 10, 2020
