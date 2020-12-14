Pineapple Pizza is Illegal in Cyberpunk 2077

The notion of putting pineapple on pizza has been a hotly contested debate for a long time now. But it seems CD Projekt Red has taken a stance on this in Cyberpunk 2077. It’s illegal. Seriously.

Relatively early into Cyberpunk 2077 you will come across Bounty Hunting. You’ll also get a couple of Cyberware upgrades to aid in this quest once you run into Victor the Ripperdoc.

One of these handy upgrades is access to the Night City Police Departments files. This lets you scan enemies to find out more about them — strengths, weaknesses and any crimes they’ve committed.

One Reddit users has stumbled upon arguably (depending what camp you’re in) the worst food crime known to man — putting pineapple on a pizza.

This is a three star crime, meaning it isn’t the worst thing a person can do in Night City, but it’s certainly no big deal.

“It is literally a crime in night city to put pineapples on your pizza,” Reddit user, Sloga, said in a post overnight.

This was followed by a screen capped image of the crime in question.

“WANTED FOR: Illegal use of pineapple or pineapple-adjacent products (Pizza Desecration Act, art, 1, 5 5a),” the scan reads.

It seems like food-related crime is considered especially heinous in Cyberpunk 2077. In the same thread, another Reddit user pointed out the disproportionate punishment dealt out for food-related activity vs a drive-by shooting in Night City.

“Funny thing I saw on the NCPD website on my terminal at the start of the game (corpo),” user, pr0grammed_reality, said.

“One news story said some punks threw food at a delivery truck and got 5 years. Another story had a road rage incident where one driver opened fire on another and got a slap on the wrist…made me laugh.”

If you do happen to be a pineapple pizza fan, watch yourself out there. The Cyberpunk Po-Po might come a-knockin’.