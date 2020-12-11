Optus Just Quietly Got Rid of Excess Data Charges

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Good news, everyone! Optus has quietly killed excess data charges on its postpaid plans. It’s the last of the three big telcos to do this, which is good to see.

Optus removes excess data charges

Now, instead of copping a charge for going over your data limit you will get unlimited data. If you go over your allowance your speed will be capped to 1.5Mbps, which is the same as Telstra’s postpaid plans.

As for Vodafone, it has a sliding scale of speed caps for postpaid, depending on your plans. This starts at 2 Mbps and goes up to 25 Mbps.

Vodafone’s prepaid plans have the 1.5Mbps cap once you go over your data allowance.

If you’re a new Optus customer signing up or recontracting from today you’ll get the new endless data by default. If you’re an existing customer you will need to toggle it on via the My Optus app.

Make sure you don’t sleep on that one.

READ MORE How to Hack Optus’ Cheapest Plan to Get an Even Better Deal

The plans

Here’s a list of Optus plans now:

And if you’re looking to switch and need a phone, here’s a selection of phones you can get on an Optus plan